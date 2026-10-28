Christian Watson Carries WR1 Upside Into Week 8 Against Carolina
Oct 28, 2026, 6:11 PM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson has drawn eight targets in three consecutive games heading into Thursday's Week 8 matchup against Carolina. Watson caught five passes for 57 yards against Detroit last Sunday and leads Green Bay with 34 receptions for 595 yards and six touchdowns through seven games. His 17.5 yards per reception reflect the big-play ability that has fueled his fantasy production, although he has gone two consecutive games without a touchdown. Carolina presents a difficult matchup, allowing just 195.7 passing yards per game, the sixth-fewest in the NFL, and only seven passing touchdowns this season. However, the Panthers will be without cornerback Akayleb Evans (triceps/knee) and edge rusher Jaelan Phillips (hamstring), who have both been ruled out. Fellow receiver Matthew Golden (shoulder/foot) is questionable, but Watson has maintained consistent involvement in Green Bay's passing attack. RotoBaller ranks Watson WR8 for Week 8. Despite the challenging matchup, his established role, explosive-play ability, and scoring upside make him a must-start WR1 against Carolina.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
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Kyle Monangai Misses Another Practice on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 28, 2026, 6:06 PM ETFor the second straight day, Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (toe, thumb) was not seen on the practice field, according to Mason Williams. Instead, Monangai was seen riding a stationary bike during the team's unofficial practice on Wednesday. The Bears' first official injury report of Week 8 will be released on Thursday as they prepare to face off against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football. There is still time this week for the 24-year-old to return to the practice field, but as of right now, he is trending towards missing a fourth straight game due to turf-toe and thumb injuries. And with the Bears' game coming on Monday night this week, he sets up as a fantasy RB to avoid in Week 8. Roschon Johnson had a season-high 13 carries for 51 yards and his first touchdown of the season in the Week 6 victory over the Atlanta Falcons, but he regressed to only two carries for 13 yards in last Thursday night's win over the New England Patriots as the backup to D'Andre Swift with Monangai sidelined. Despite his injuries, Monangai should be held in most fantasy leagues. He is currently averaging 5.4 yards per carry on his 60 rushing attempts for 324 yards and three touchdowns through four games as the bruising backfield complement to Swift.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Mason Williams
Jack Bech Could Return From Injured Reserve This Week
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 28, 2026, 5:58 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak said on Wednesday that there is a chance that wide receiver Jack Bech (forearm) is activated from Injured Reserve this week, according to Ryan McFadden of ESPN. The Raiders opened Bech's 21-day practice window to return from IR on Monday. The 33-year-old second-year wideout has been sidelined since fracturing his right forearm in the Week 3 win over the New Orleans Saints. In three games this year before his injury, Bech was not very involved in Vegas' passing attack, catching only five of his six targets for 48 yards and one touchdown. When he returns, potentially this Sunday against the New York Jets on the road, he will be competing for targets alongside Tre Tucker and Jalen Nailor. Another thing to consider is that fellow wideout Dont'e Thornton Jr. was activated from IR this week, so Bech will still be fighting an uphill battle for playing time in his sophomore campaign in an offense that has been dominated by tight end Brock Bowers. Bech is not currently rostered in any Yahoo leagues and is not a lock to play this weekend.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Ryan McFadden
Ja'Marr Chase Rested on Wednesday With Ankle Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 28, 2026, 5:52 PM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (ankle) was officially listed as a non-participant in Wednesday's practice due to an ankle injury and rest, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Fantasy managers may be worried about Chase's status for the Bengals' Week 8 contest this Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, but the 26-year-old was mostly held out of the first practice of the week for maintenance, meaning that he should be available to play this weekend, barring a setback in practice on Thursday or Friday. As long as Chase is back on the field in the next two days, fantasy managers should not have anything to worry about. Chase played 87% of the offensive snaps in Sunday's big win over the division-rival Baltimore Ravens and caught five of his seven targets for 62 yards and a touchdown, his second straight week with a score. He has surprisingly not had a 100-yard game yet in 2026, but he has made up for it by finding the end zone five times in six games, and he should be locked into starting fantasy lineups for Week 8 in a cushy matchup against the Titans.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Kenny Gainwell Limited in Practice With Hip Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 28, 2026, 5:27 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Kenny Gainwell (hip) was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. It is a new injury for Gainwell, who apparently injured his hip in the Week 7 blowout win over the division-rival Carolina Panthers on Sunday. While the 27-year-old is now questionable to play this weekend against the division-rival Atlanta Falcons in Week 8, he is on the right side of questionable after practicing on Wednesday. If Gainwell is limited at all or unable to play against Atlanta, it would open the door for Sean Tucker to see an elevated workload and put him in play as a viable RB3/flex in fantasy football leagues. Gainwell has been a disappointment in 2026 in his first year in Tampa after catching a career-high 73 passes for 486 yards and three touchdowns with the Pittsburgh Steelers last year, and he is now rostered in under half of Yahoo leagues. However, he did have a season-high 14 carries for 88 yards in the blowout against Carolina on Sunday, and he is averaging 4.5 yards per carry as the change-of-pace back behind starter Bucky Irving.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Tampa Bay Times - Rick Stroud
Amon-Ra St. Brown Absent From Wednesday's Practice
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 28, 2026, 5:13 PM ETDetroit Lions star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) is still dealing with an ankle injury and did not practice on Wednesday, according to The Detroit News' Nolan Bianchi. St. Brown apparently tweaked his ankle in Sunday's Week 7 win over the division-rival Green Bay Packers, but the 27-year-old still played 78% of the offensive snaps and had a big game for his fantasy managers, catching nine of his 11 targets for 153 yards. The 27-year-old is now on the Week 8 injury report, but the expectation is that he will return to practice on Thursday and be ready to play in Sunday's divisional showdown against the 6-0 Minnesota Vikings in Week 8. The Sun God is a must-start in all fantasy football lineups when he is active. He has exactly 11 targets in each of the last three games and has seen double-digit targets in five of six games, catching 46 total passes on 68 targets for 525 yards and five touchdowns, which makes him the WR4 overall in half-PPR scoring, behind only Jaxon Smith-Njigba, CeeDee Lamb, and Christian Watson.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Detroit News - Nolan Bianchi
Jahmyr Gibbs Misses Practice on Wednesday with a Shoulder Injury
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 28, 2026, 4:58 PM ETDetroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (shoulder) did not practice on Wednesday due to a shoulder injury, per Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News. The severity of Gibbs' injury is not yet clear, but it appears as though the star running back could be in danger of missing Detroit's Week 8 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. Gibbs has been one of the better running backs in football so far this season, recording 134 carries for 620 yards and seven touchdowns, and 32 catches for 270 yards and two scores on 40 targets across six games. However, the 24-year-old has also taken on a massive workload, recording an NFL-leading 166 touches despite Detroit already having its bye week. The Lions could simply be playing it safe with Gibbs early in the week, or the fourth-year back could be feeling the effects of his team's heavy reliance on him as both a rusher and a receiver. If Gibbs were inactive against Minnesota, Lions backs Sione Vaki and Jacob Saylors would likely handle the team's backfield work.--Will Brady
Source: The Detroit News - Nolan Bianchi
A.J. Brown Limited in Practice on Wednesday with an Ankle Issue
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 28, 2026, 4:57 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle) was listed as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday's injury report, per Evan Lazar of Patriots.com. It's not clear whether Brown is dealing with a new ankle injury or simply managing lingering effects from the high-ankle sprain that he suffered in Week 1. Brown returned from that injury in Week 6 after missing four games. However, he's struggled upon his return, recording just six catches for 75 yards and zero touchdowns on 16 targets over his last two games. The veteran wideout also told reporters on Wednesday that he's had some trouble fully regaining his explosiveness while he recovers from the injury. If Brown is unable to play in Week 8 against the Miami Dolphins, Patriots wide receivers DeMario Douglas, Efton Chism III, and Kyle Williams could be in line for larger workloads.--Will Brady
Source: Patriots.com - Evan Lazar
Brenton Strange Could Be the No. 2 Option in the Jacksonville Pass Game
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 28, 2026, 4:39 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange got off to a quiet start to the 2026 season, recording just seven catches across his team's first three games. However, the 25-year-old began to emerge as a featured piece in the Jacksonville passing game before the Jaguars' Week 7 bye. Across three games from Weeks 4 through 6, Strange hauled in 19 receptions for 207 yards on 23 targets. With Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. potentially on his way out of Jacksonville ahead of the upcoming trade deadline, Strange could firmly cement himself as the number two option in the Jaguars' passing game alongside wideout Parker Washington. He profiles as a potential top-12 tight end option for fantasy managers in Week 8 and beyond.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Luther Burden III Could Be on the Verge of a Superstar Breakout
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 28, 2026, 4:27 PM ETAcross seven games in 2026, Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III has recorded 35 catches for 491 yards and two touchdowns on 47 targets. While the 22-year-old's numbers are solid on their own, there's some reason to believe that he may be in line for even better production the rest of the way. Across the three games where Bears quarterback Caleb Williams has been fully healthy, Burden III has hauled in 17 receptions for 288 yards and a touchdown on 17 targets. Burden III has had his two best games of the season in the last two weeks, recording back-to-back games with at least 95 receiving yards. When the Chicago offense is fully operational, it profiles as an extremely tough unit for defenses to slow down. Burden III should continue to see plenty of chances for big plays and touchdowns and profiles as a must-start wide receiver for fantasy managers in most league formats.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
George Pickens Heating Up After Slow Start to 2026
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 28, 2026, 4:22 PM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens got off to a relatively slow start to the 2026 season, recording just 18 catches and zero touchdowns across his first four games of the year. However, the 25-year-old's numbers have started to round into form lately. Over the last three weeks, Pickens has hauled in 19 catches for 260 yards and two touchdowns on 30 targets. For the season overall, Pickens has collected 37 catches for 485 yards and two scores on 58 targets. Similar to Pickens' breakout season in 2025, the Cowboys look to have one of the most explosive offenses in football and one of the worst defenses in football, which is a great recipe for high pass volume and consistent fantasy production. As long as he avoids another touchdown drought, Pickens profiles as a must-start wide receiver for fantasy managers heading into Week 8.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Calvin Ridley Returns to Practice on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 28, 2026, 4:19 PM ETTennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley (hip) returned to practice on Wednesday after missing the Week 7 loss on Sunday to the Cleveland Browns, according to Turron Davenport of ESPN. Ridley's return for the first practice of Week 8 preparation is a good sign, but it will not guarantee his return this Sunday on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals. The 31-year-old might be worth a look as a WR4/flex option in deeper fantasy leagues this weekend if he returns, but only if rookie first-rounder Carnell Tate (shoulder) does not play. Tate apparently picked up a shoulder injury on Sunday and was unable to practice on Wednesday. Ridley has done very little so far in 2026 in six games in his third year in Tennessee, catching only five of his 10 targets for 81 yards (16.2 yards per catch) without finding the end zone. After his slow start to his eighth year in the NFL, Ridley is rostered in only 1% of Yahoo leagues with Week 8 approaching.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Turron Davenport
Cyrus Allen to See More Snaps in Week 8
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 28, 2026, 4:13 PM ETKansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that rookie wide receiver Cyrus Allen will "get a little bit more snaps this week," according to Nate Taylor of ESPN. It is an interesting time for Reid to make this statement with top wideout Rashee Rice potentially returning in Week 8 against the division-rival Denver Broncos on Sunday after missing the team's last two games due to a hamstring injury. Allen played only 15% of the offensive snaps in the Week 6 win over the Los Angeles Chargers and caught both of his targets for 27 yards. While playing a season-high 30% of the snaps in last week's Sunday night loss to the Seattle Seahawks, he caught just one of two targets for 18 yards. The 23-year-old fifth-rounder from Cincinnati did not see more than five offensive snaps in his first four regular-season NFL games, though, after impressing in training camp and the preseason. Even if Allen does see more of the field this weekend in the Mile High City, it will not necessarily guarantee him an uptick in production, especially if Rice returns. Allen is an intriguing deep-league stash, but he cannot realistically be trusted in any starting lineups.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Nate Taylor
Bhayshul Tuten Has Topped 85 Scrimmage Yards Four Games Running
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 28, 2026, 4:09 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten has surpassed 85 scrimmage yards in four consecutive games as the team's lead back, accumulating 388 rushing yards, 126 receiving yards and four touchdowns through six appearances. Coming off Jacksonville's Week 7 bye, the second-year back remains a strong RB2 option in 12-team leagues against the Indianapolis Colts, with his growing receiving involvement adding to his fantasy appeal. He caught all four targets for 48 yards and two touchdowns against the Houston Texans in Week 6 after averaging just two targets per game through the first five weeks, an increased involvement in the passing game that is particularly encouraging for PPR managers. His playing time has also increased from approximately 49% of the offensive snaps over the first three games to at least 58% in each of the past three, though Chris Rodriguez Jr. remains involved, handling 11 carries for 55 yards against Houston while Tuten managed 39 yards on 12 attempts.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Ollie Gordon II Emerging as a Consistent Fantasy Producer
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 28, 2026, 4:08 PM ETMiami Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon II put together another strong performance in his team's Week 7 win over the New York Jets, recording 25 carries for 103 yards and a touchdown. Since star Dolphins back De'Von Achane (knee) suffered a season-ending injury in Week 3, Gordon II has become Miami's clear RB1. He's produced in the role, racking up 332 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 69 carries over his last four games. The overall offensive environment around Gordon II in Miami remains questionable, which may make it tough for him to sustain his current touchdown production. Still, Gordon II looks like a very safe bet to see 15-plus carries in most weeks and profiles as a low-end RB option for fantasy managers heading into Week 8.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Mike McDaniel to Remain Chargers' Offensive Play-Caller
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 28, 2026, 4:05 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel will keep his play-calling duties, even though the offense has averaged just 15.0 points per game and ranks last in the NFL in EPA per play through six contests. His status had been uncertain after the Chargers fell to 0-6 with a 22-6 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6, prompting head coach Jim Harbaugh to evaluate every aspect of a struggling offense. Harbaugh confirmed Wednesday, according to Ari Meirov, that McDaniel will retain those duties following the Week 7 bye and keep directing quarterback Justin Herbert when the Chargers face the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, still seeking their first victory. Harbaugh has discussed potentially simplifying the playbook to improve execution, although no specific adjustments have been announced.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ari Meirov
Derwin James Jr. an IR Candidate After Suffering Hamstring Setback
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 28, 2026, 3:54 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. (hamstring) is now a candidate to land on Injured Reserve after suffering a setback with his hamstring injury, head coach Jim Harbaugh told Noah Furtado of The Athletic. Before the Chargers' Week 7 bye, James missed two consecutive games with his hamstring injury, and now the 30-year-old could miss at least four more games as they prepare to face the Los Angeles Rams this weekend. Without James, the winless Chargers will be even more vulnerable in the secondary, which is not a great time to face the Rams' offense, even without All-Pro receiver Davante Adams (hamstring). The former 17th overall pick in 2018 from Florida State is no stranger to injury, playing in only five games in his sophomore season in 2019 and missing the entire 2020 campaign due to a knee injury. Elijah Molden, Tony Jefferson, and Genesis Smith should all see more playing time in L.A.'s secondary until James can make his way back.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Noah Furtado
Ladd McConkey Is Back on the Practice Field in a Non-Contact Jersey
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 28, 2026, 3:48 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (concussion) participated in Monday's unofficial bonus practice wearing a non-contact jersey following the Chargers' Week 7 bye, an encouraging sign for his recovery. He remains in the league's concussion protocol but is expected to practice Wednesday, according to head coach Jim Harbaugh, via Alex Insdorf. McConkey suffered the injury during Los Angeles' Week 6 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, finishing with one reception for 17 yards before exiting. Keandre Lambert-Smith drew a team-high nine targets against Kansas City and could remain heavily involved if McConkey is unable to play. His actual Wednesday participation level has not yet been confirmed, however, and he still needs medical clearance before returning for Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Alex Insdorf
Brian Robinson Not Seen at Wednesday's Practice
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 28, 2026, 3:45 PM ETAtlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson (hamstring) was not seen at the portion of practice open to the media on Wednesday, according to Daniel Flick of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. It is a bad start to Week 8 preparation after Robinson was unavailable for the Week 7 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. With B-Rob sidelined last weekend with his hamstring injury, Khalil Herbert handled 16% of the offensive snaps and had two carries for nine yards and just one reception for a 19-yard gain. Starter Bijan Robinson had 20 rushing attempts for 63 yards and caught five passes for 59 yards while playing 80% of the offensive snaps. Brian Robinson still has two more chances to get back on the practice field this week, but as of right now, he is on the wrong side of questionable to suit up this Sunday on the road against the division-rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 27-year-old has been on the flex radar when healthy in 2026 as the backup to Bijan, handling 53 rushing attempts for 211 yards (4.0 yards per carry) and four touchdowns while catching five of his six targets for 30 yards as a receiver. He already has more rushing touchdowns this year than he did in 17 games with the 49ers in 2025.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - Daniel Flick
Garrett Wilson Says Trade Request Isn't in His Plans
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 28, 2026, 3:38 PM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson caught two passes for 26 yards on just three targets in Sunday's 28-25 loss to the Miami Dolphins, and he has drawn only nine targets over his past two games. That has fueled frustration with his involvement in New York's offense, although offensive coordinator Frank Reich acknowledged in Week 7 that the Jets need to involve him earlier. Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic previously reported that New York has no intention of trading Wilson, who signed a four-year, $130 million extension in 2025 that keeps him under contract through 2030. Wilson said Wednesday, according to Rosenblatt, that he will not request a trade despite ongoing speculation about his future, acknowledging he has seen the rumors circulating on social media but is focused on controlling what he can control.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Zack Rosenblatt
Harrison Butker Likely to Kick in Week 8 for Chiefs
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 28, 2026, 3:37 PM ETKansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that kicker Harrison Butker will "probably" kick this Sunday in the Week 8 game on the road against the division-rival Denver Broncos, according to Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star. Butker is on shaky ground in his 10th year in the NFL with the Chiefs after missing five of his 16 field-goal attempts and one of his 15 extra points in the team's first six games of the season, especially after the club signed free-agent veteran Justin Tucker on Wednesday as insurance in case he continues to struggle. So far this year, Butker has made a career-low 68.8% of his field-goal attempts, including going only 2-for-6 from long range (50-plus yards). About the only thing working in his favor this week for fantasy purposes is the fact that he will be kicking in the thin air in Denver, which should help his range. Otherwise, fantasy managers should treat him as a shaky, borderline starting kicker after he missed two of his three field-goal attempts in last Sunday's 20-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Kansas City Star - Sam McDowell