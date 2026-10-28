George Pickens Heating Up After Slow Start to 2026
Oct 28, 2026, 4:22 PM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens got off to a relatively slow start to the 2026 season, recording just 18 catches and zero touchdowns across his first four games of the year. However, the 25-year-old's numbers have started to round into form lately. Over the last three weeks, Pickens has hauled in 19 catches for 260 yards and two touchdowns on 30 targets. For the season overall, Pickens has collected 37 catches for 485 yards and two scores on 58 targets. Similar to Pickens' breakout season in 2025, the Cowboys look to have one of the most explosive offenses in football and one of the worst defenses in football, which is a great recipe for high pass volume and consistent fantasy production. As long as he avoids another touchdown drought, Pickens profiles as a must-start wide receiver for fantasy managers heading into Week 8.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
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Calvin Ridley Returns to Practice on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 28, 2026, 4:19 PM ETTennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley (hip) returned to practice on Wednesday after missing the Week 7 loss on Sunday to the Cleveland Browns, according to Turron Davenport of ESPN. Ridley's return for the first practice of Week 8 preparation is a good sign, but it will not guarantee his return this Sunday on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals. The 31-year-old might be worth a look as a WR4/flex option in deeper fantasy leagues this weekend if he returns, but only if rookie first-rounder Carnell Tate (shoulder) does not play. Tate apparently picked up a shoulder injury on Sunday and was unable to practice on Wednesday. Ridley has done very little so far in 2026 in six games in his third year in Tennessee, catching only five of his 10 targets for 81 yards (16.2 yards per catch) without finding the end zone. After his slow start to his eighth year in the NFL, Ridley is rostered in only 1% of Yahoo leagues with Week 8 approaching.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Turron Davenport
Cyrus Allen to See More Snaps in Week 8
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 28, 2026, 4:13 PM ETKansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that rookie wide receiver Cyrus Allen will "get a little bit more snaps this week," according to Nate Taylor of ESPN. It is an interesting time for Reid to make this statement with top wideout Rashee Rice potentially returning in Week 8 against the division-rival Denver Broncos on Sunday after missing the team's last two games due to a hamstring injury. Allen played only 15% of the offensive snaps in the Week 6 win over the Los Angeles Chargers and caught both of his targets for 27 yards. While playing a season-high 30% of the snaps in last week's Sunday night loss to the Seattle Seahawks, he caught just one of two targets for 18 yards. The 23-year-old fifth-rounder from Cincinnati did not see more than five offensive snaps in his first four regular-season NFL games, though, after impressing in training camp and the preseason. Even if Allen does see more of the field this weekend in the Mile High City, it will not necessarily guarantee him an uptick in production, especially if Rice returns. Allen is an intriguing deep-league stash, but he cannot realistically be trusted in any starting lineups.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Nate Taylor
Bhayshul Tuten Has Topped 85 Scrimmage Yards Four Games Running
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 28, 2026, 4:09 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten has surpassed 85 scrimmage yards in four consecutive games as the team's lead back, accumulating 388 rushing yards, 126 receiving yards and four touchdowns through six appearances. Coming off Jacksonville's Week 7 bye, the second-year back remains a strong RB2 option in 12-team leagues against the Indianapolis Colts, with his growing receiving involvement adding to his fantasy appeal. He caught all four targets for 48 yards and two touchdowns against the Houston Texans in Week 6 after averaging just two targets per game through the first five weeks, an increased involvement in the passing game that is particularly encouraging for PPR managers. His playing time has also increased from approximately 49% of the offensive snaps over the first three games to at least 58% in each of the past three, though Chris Rodriguez Jr. remains involved, handling 11 carries for 55 yards against Houston while Tuten managed 39 yards on 12 attempts.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Ollie Gordon II Emerging as a Consistent Fantasy Producer
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 28, 2026, 4:08 PM ETMiami Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon II put together another strong performance in his team's Week 7 win over the New York Jets, recording 25 carries for 103 yards and a touchdown. Since star Dolphins back De'Von Achane (knee) suffered a season-ending injury in Week 3, Gordon II has become Miami's clear RB1. He's produced in the role, racking up 332 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 69 carries over his last four games. The overall offensive environment around Gordon II in Miami remains questionable, which may make it tough for him to sustain his current touchdown production. Still, Gordon II looks like a very safe bet to see 15-plus carries in most weeks and profiles as a low-end RB option for fantasy managers heading into Week 8.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Mike McDaniel to Remain Chargers' Offensive Play-Caller
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 28, 2026, 4:05 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel will keep his play-calling duties, even though the offense has averaged just 15.0 points per game and ranks last in the NFL in EPA per play through six contests. His status had been uncertain after the Chargers fell to 0-6 with a 22-6 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6, prompting head coach Jim Harbaugh to evaluate every aspect of a struggling offense. Harbaugh confirmed Wednesday, according to Ari Meirov, that McDaniel will retain those duties following the Week 7 bye and keep directing quarterback Justin Herbert when the Chargers face the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, still seeking their first victory. Harbaugh has discussed potentially simplifying the playbook to improve execution, although no specific adjustments have been announced.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ari Meirov
Derwin James Jr. an IR Candidate After Suffering Hamstring Setback
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 28, 2026, 3:54 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. (hamstring) is now a candidate to land on Injured Reserve after suffering a setback with his hamstring injury, head coach Jim Harbaugh told Noah Furtado of The Athletic. Before the Chargers' Week 7 bye, James missed two consecutive games with his hamstring injury, and now the 30-year-old could miss at least four more games as they prepare to face the Los Angeles Rams this weekend. Without James, the winless Chargers will be even more vulnerable in the secondary, which is not a great time to face the Rams' offense, even without All-Pro receiver Davante Adams (hamstring). The former 17th overall pick in 2018 from Florida State is no stranger to injury, playing in only five games in his sophomore season in 2019 and missing the entire 2020 campaign due to a knee injury. Elijah Molden, Tony Jefferson, and Genesis Smith should all see more playing time in L.A.'s secondary until James can make his way back.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Noah Furtado
Ladd McConkey Is Back on the Practice Field in a Non-Contact Jersey
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 28, 2026, 3:48 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (concussion) participated in Monday's unofficial bonus practice wearing a non-contact jersey following the Chargers' Week 7 bye, an encouraging sign for his recovery. He remains in the league's concussion protocol but is expected to practice Wednesday, according to head coach Jim Harbaugh, via Alex Insdorf. McConkey suffered the injury during Los Angeles' Week 6 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, finishing with one reception for 17 yards before exiting. Keandre Lambert-Smith drew a team-high nine targets against Kansas City and could remain heavily involved if McConkey is unable to play. His actual Wednesday participation level has not yet been confirmed, however, and he still needs medical clearance before returning for Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Alex Insdorf
Brian Robinson Not Seen at Wednesday's Practice
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 28, 2026, 3:45 PM ETAtlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson (hamstring) was not seen at the portion of practice open to the media on Wednesday, according to Daniel Flick of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. It is a bad start to Week 8 preparation after Robinson was unavailable for the Week 7 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. With B-Rob sidelined last weekend with his hamstring injury, Khalil Herbert handled 16% of the offensive snaps and had two carries for nine yards and just one reception for a 19-yard gain. Starter Bijan Robinson had 20 rushing attempts for 63 yards and caught five passes for 59 yards while playing 80% of the offensive snaps. Brian Robinson still has two more chances to get back on the practice field this week, but as of right now, he is on the wrong side of questionable to suit up this Sunday on the road against the division-rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 27-year-old has been on the flex radar when healthy in 2026 as the backup to Bijan, handling 53 rushing attempts for 211 yards (4.0 yards per carry) and four touchdowns while catching five of his six targets for 30 yards as a receiver. He already has more rushing touchdowns this year than he did in 17 games with the 49ers in 2025.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - Daniel Flick
Garrett Wilson Says Trade Request Isn't in His Plans
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 28, 2026, 3:38 PM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson caught two passes for 26 yards on just three targets in Sunday's 28-25 loss to the Miami Dolphins, and he has drawn only nine targets over his past two games. That has fueled frustration with his involvement in New York's offense, although offensive coordinator Frank Reich acknowledged in Week 7 that the Jets need to involve him earlier. Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic previously reported that New York has no intention of trading Wilson, who signed a four-year, $130 million extension in 2025 that keeps him under contract through 2030. Wilson said Wednesday, according to Rosenblatt, that he will not request a trade despite ongoing speculation about his future, acknowledging he has seen the rumors circulating on social media but is focused on controlling what he can control.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Zack Rosenblatt
Harrison Butker Likely to Kick in Week 8 for Chiefs
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 28, 2026, 3:37 PM ETKansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that kicker Harrison Butker will "probably" kick this Sunday in the Week 8 game on the road against the division-rival Denver Broncos, according to Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star. Butker is on shaky ground in his 10th year in the NFL with the Chiefs after missing five of his 16 field-goal attempts and one of his 15 extra points in the team's first six games of the season, especially after the club signed free-agent veteran Justin Tucker on Wednesday as insurance in case he continues to struggle. So far this year, Butker has made a career-low 68.8% of his field-goal attempts, including going only 2-for-6 from long range (50-plus yards). About the only thing working in his favor this week for fantasy purposes is the fact that he will be kicking in the thin air in Denver, which should help his range. Otherwise, fantasy managers should treat him as a shaky, borderline starting kicker after he missed two of his three field-goal attempts in last Sunday's 20-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Kansas City Star - Sam McDowell
Antonio Williams Is Getting a Bigger Piece of Washington's Offense
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 28, 2026, 3:27 PM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Antonio Williams has played at least 67% of the offensive snaps in three consecutive games after failing to reach 50% in any of his first three appearances. He caught three of four targets for 50 yards against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6, for season totals of 18 receptions for 205 yards and one touchdown on 26 targets, though he has drawn just seven targets over his past two games. The rookie is positioned for a larger role following Terry McLaurin's (knee) season-ending injury, with head coach Dan Quinn identifying him as someone who should receive more targets. That planned increase gives him legitimate breakout potential, so he is worth adding in 10-team PPR leagues and deeper, with WR3/flex upside if the targets materialize against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8. Quinn said Williams could see greater volume without necessarily assuming McLaurin's outside receiving responsibilities, while Stefon Diggs' workload is expected to remain relatively unchanged.--Bruno Mulé
Source: JP Finalay
Matthew Golden Questionable for Thursday Night Against Panthers
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 28, 2026, 3:15 PM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden (shoulder, foot) has drawn 25 targets over his past two games, including 12 against the Detroit Lions in Week 7, when he caught six passes for 39 yards, but he is questionable for Thursday night's Week 8 matchup against the Carolina Panthers, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. His potential absence would leave a significant amount of recent passing volume available for other receivers, particularly Christian Watson and Savion Williams. Williams caught all three of his targets for 47 yards against the Lions and could see additional opportunities if Golden is sidelined. Golden was listed as an estimated nonparticipant Monday and Tuesday but was promoted to limited participation on Wednesday, suggesting he is trending in the right direction to suit up. If he were to play, he would carry high-end WR2 upside in all formats.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Matt Schneidman
Ryan Fitzgerald a Better Deep-League Fantasy Option for Week 8
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 28, 2026, 2:45 PM ETCarolina kicker Ryan Fitzgerald is looking to improve his numbers as the team takes on Green Bay on Thursday to kick off Week 8. The Packers have allowed the fewest points to opposing kickers this season, so the matchup does not favor Fitzgerald. The kicker could still rack up some fantasy points, especially if the Carolina offense can move the ball, but not finish drives. Fitzgerald has made all 11 of his field goals this season, but has missed five of his 17 extra point attempts. He missed one of his two extra point tries last week, and four of his five misses have come across his past three appearances. Fitzgerald had no field goal attempts in Week 7, which was a lopsided loss for Carolina to Tampa Bay. He sits 16th among kickers in our RotoBaller Week 8 projections. Fitzgerald has some deep-league appeal, but he's one to avoid in standard leagues.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Tommy Tremble Faces Stiff Challenge in Week 8
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 28, 2026, 2:35 PM ETCarolina tight end Tommy Tremble has provided a bit of fantasy value this season, but his Week 8 test against Green Bay on Thursday will be a tough challenge. The Packers' defense has slowed tight ends all season, and with Tremble already sharing snaps and production with fellow tight end Darren Waller, that doesn't leave Tremble with a very good outlook. Tremble had just one catch for eight yards across two targets in Week 7 against Tampa Bay. In the three games before that, the TE had four targets in each contest, but 41, 12 and 46 yards - he scored his lone two touchdowns of the season in Week 6. After Waller and especially wide receivers Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker, there's not a lot of production available for Tremble in the passing game. He sits as TE32 in our RotoBaller Week 8 projections, so he's just a starting option in deeper fantasy setups.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
A.J. Brown Still Trying to Get his Explosiveness Back?
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 28, 2026, 2:29 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown has not looked the same since returning from a high-ankle sprain that he suffered in the Week 1 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. "Yeah, sometimes. Sometimes I see it, and sometimes I'm pushing through. But none of that stuff really matters. I'm out here, so...," Brown said when asked if he is still trying to get his explosiveness back, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN. The 29-year-old three-time Pro Bowler is still searching for his first touchdown in a Patriots uniform and has six receptions on 16 targets for 75 yards in two games since returning from Injured Reserve. He was slightly better in last Thursday night's loss to the Chicago Bears, catching three of his six targets for 48 yards, but fantasy managers are looking for more as we near the halfway point of the 2026 season. The good news for Brown's frustrated fantasy managers is that he should be more effective as he slowly gets back to 100% health. If Brown has another dud this Sunday against the one-win Miami Dolphins, the concerns will only grow for the veteran pass-catcher.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Mike Reiss
Darren Waller a Low-Level Fantasy Option in Tough Matchup
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 28, 2026, 2:27 PM ETCarolina tight end Darren Waller has a very tough test awaiting in Week 8 against Green Bay on Thursday night. The Packers have been one of the toughest matchups for fantasy tight ends so far, and Waller himself hasn't delivered much, so the tight end is a low-level fantasy option for the coming week. Waller was a bit involved across the team's first four games, tallying at least two catches and 28 yards in each contest, but he's managed just one catch across the past two games combined. The reception was a 50-yard touchdown in Week 7 against Tampa Bay, so he still put up a solid fantasy score, but the bigger takeaway is his lack of involvement lately. He slots in 21st among tight ends in our RotoBaller Week 8 projections, showing he is a better option in deeper fantasy setups.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Aaron Jones Sr. Will be Absent on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 28, 2026, 2:22 PM ETMinnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said that running back Aaron Jones Sr. (knee) will not practice on Wednesday, according to Alec Lewis of The Athletic. Jones is considered day-to-day after aggravating a pre-existing knee injury. The 31-year-old veteran's injury is not believed to be serious, but it puts his availability in question for the upcoming Week 8 matchup on the road against the division-rival Detroit Lions. Jones was effective as the Vikings' bell-cow back early in the year with Jordan Mason on Injured Reserve due to a thumb injury, but with Mason returning in last week's victory over the Indianapolis Colts, Jones' role took a sharp drop, as he handled a season-low eight rushing attempts for 26 yards and caught his only target in the passing game for no gain. It came after he had a season-high 25 carries for 113 yards and a score in Week 5 against the New Orleans Saints. If both Jones and Mason are healthy, Jones is going to operate in a backfield timeshare, which will make him a touchdown-dependent RB3/flex option. Fantasy managers should be preparing for the possibility of being without Jones this weekend in Motown.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Alec Lewis
Jalen Coker Off Injury Report, Ready for Favorable Week 8 Matchup
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 28, 2026, 2:19 PM ETCarolina wide receiver Jalen Coker spent time on the injury report this week, but he's been cleared to play in Week 8 against Green Bay on Thursday night. Coker was on the injury report with a shoulder ailment, being listed as limited on Monday, but becoming a full practice participant for Tuesday and Wednesday. He's coming off his worst game of the season in Week 7 against Tampa Bay. Coker managed just one reception for nine yards across four targets in that one. He's also delivered three good fantasy showings across his other four appearances, so he's been a pretty steady fantasy option. Green Bay has struggled at times to slow opposing wide receivers, so Coker is set up to bounce back. Of course, Coker is the team's No. 2 wideout behind Tetairoa McMillan, making Coker a better flex-level option in standard leagues. He checks in as WR15 in our RotoBaller Week 8 projections, so the matchup is getting him into most fantasy starting lineups. Now that he's off the injury report, fantasy owners should feel more confident in the young wideout delivering on Thursday night.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
DJ Moore Will Practice on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 28, 2026, 2:16 PM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (shoulder) will return to practice on Wednesday after missing the last two games, according to Cameron Wolfe of the NFL Network. Head coach Joe Brady said it was tough for Moore to sit, but "for him, it was the best thing to do." The Bills will see how Moore responds in practice this week, but it is a good early sign for his availability in a Week 8 clash against the Baltimore Ravens. It is excellent news for Buffalo's offense and for fantasy managers who have been itching to get Moore back into their starting lineups. The 29-year-old former 24th overall pick by the Carolina Panthers in 2018 from Maryland was the Bills' big offseason acquisition in a trade with the Chicago Bears, and he made an immediate impact in the Week 1 win over the Houston Texans, catching five of his eight targets for 100 yards and a touchdown. However, Moore sprained the AC joint in his shoulder in the Week 2 win over the Detroit Lions and gave his fantasy managers a donut. If back to full health, Moore should return as one of quarterback Josh Allen's favorite targets this weekend, which will lower both Khalil Shakir's and Keon Coleman's ceiling and floor.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Cameron Wolfe
Tetairoa McMillan Lined Up for Good Fantasy Outing in Week 8
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 28, 2026, 2:09 PM ETCarolina wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is set up to succeed in the team's Week 8 Thursday night clash against Green Bay. The Packers have struggled a bit to slow opposing fantasy wide receivers this season, even though they've allowed just 208 passing yards per contest. McMillan is coming off a down game against Tampa Bay in Week 7 - he mustered just 40 yards across four receptions and six targets. He's otherwise been a pretty solid fantasy starting option, and he could return to that level thanks to this week's matchup. McMillan could also take on more with wideout Jalen Coker dealing with a shoulder injury, although Coker doesn't have an injury designation for Thursday and was a full practice participant on Tuesday and Wednesday. McMillan sits as WR14 in our RotoBaller Week 8 rankings, so he's another Panther to be starting in all leagues this week.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN