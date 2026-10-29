Breece Hall Limited Again on Thursday
Oct 29, 2026, 6:30 PM ETNew York Jets running back Breece Hall (quadriceps) was limited in practice for the second straight day on Thursday, according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. Hall has made progress this week, but he should still be considered questionable for the Week 8 game this Sunday at home against the Las Vegas Raiders. The 25-year-old has not played since Week 3 due to a quad injury, but if he is cleared to play this weekend, he should at least be in play as an RB2 option for fantasy managers at the RB position. In Hall's absence, backup Braelon Allen has been a plug-and-play starter at RB and has 72 rushing attempts for 357 yards (5.0 yards per carry) and one touchdown while adding 11 catches on 15 targets for 64 yards through the air. Fantasy managers should have a clearer picture of Hall's status on Friday, when the Jets release their final Week 8 injury report. Before getting hurt, the former second-rounder from Iowa State was averaging only 3.2 yards per carry for 163 yards and one touchdown on the ground in three games for the Jets, but he is the team's clear RB1 when healthy.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Zack Rosenblatt
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Michael Wilson Sporting Non-Contact Jersey Again on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 29, 2026, 6:23 PM ETArizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (ribs) was wearing a yellow non-contact jersey for a second straight practice on Thursday, according to Bo Brack of PHNX Sports. Wilson said the Cardinals are just being cautious after he apparently picked up a rib injury in the Week 7 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday. After being listed as limited in Wednesday's practice, the 26-year-old will likely have the same designation on Thursday, meaning he might need to upgrade to full participation on Friday to avoid a questionable tag for the Week 8 contest on the road against the Dallas Cowboys. The fourth-year wideout figures to be on the right side of questionable, though, and he should be started in most fantasy leagues this weekend against Dallas, even though he has disappointed since the Cardinals traded away Marvin Harrison Jr. In fact, Wilson has been a dud for three straight games, catching 12 passes on 22 targets for 117 yards and no touchdowns. In Weeks 3 and 4, he had 18 receptions on 30 targets for 184 yards and a touchdown.--Keith Hernandez
Source: PHNX Sports - Bo Brack
Lamar Jackson Puts in Another Full Practice
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 29, 2026, 6:15 PM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) was a full participant for a second straight day on Thursday, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN. Jackson remains on track to make his return in Week 8 versus the Buffalo Bills on the road for the first time since suffering a left high-ankle sprain in the team's Week 4 win over the Tennessee Titans, so fantasy managers should get the 29-year-old two-time MVP back in their starting lineups if they have not already done so. If Jackson puts in a third straight full practice on Friday, he could be removed from the final Week 8 injury report entirely. The only thing potentially capping Jackson's fantasy ceiling this weekend is if he is hesitant to scramble and add yards with his legs while coming off his ankle sprain. The four-time Pro Bowler's impending return should also boost the fantasy appeal of all of Baltimore's offensive skill players, including running back Derrick Henry and receiver Zay Flowers. Jackson threw for 967 yards, six touchdowns, and only one pick in his first four games, adding 19 rushing attempts for 144 yards and another TD on the ground.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jamison Hensley
TreVeyon Henderson Under the Weather on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 29, 2026, 6:10 PM ETUpdating a previous report, New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (illness) was listed as a non-participant in Thursday's practice due to an illness, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN. It was initially believed that Henderson's DNP on Thursday was related to the ankle injury that he suffered in the Week 5 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. The 24-year-old should be in the clear to play in Week 8 on Sunday against the division-rival Miami Dolphins, but his role behind Rhamondre Stevenson of late makes him a shaky flex option for fantasy managers, even in a great matchup against the one-win Dolphins. Since injuring his ankle in Week 5, the former second-rounder from Ohio State has not missed any games, but he has not played more than 24% of the offensive snaps and has only 10 carries for 40 yards and three receptions for 23 yards. In six games total, Henderson has averaged just 3.9 yards per carry for 203 yards on the ground and one touchdown, adding five catches for 45 yards as a receiver. His lack of pass-blocking skills will continue to keep his fantasy ceiling low, especially if Stevenson remains healthy.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Mike Reiss
Jaylen Waddle Returns to Limited Practice on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 29, 2026, 6:03 PM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (chest) was back on the practice field on Thursday and was listed as a limited participant, according to Aric DiLalla of the team's official website. Waddle aggravated a chest injury that he dealt with in training camp this summer in the fourth quarter of the team's Week 7 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, and the 27-year-old did not practice with the team on Wednesday. His return to practice on Thursday is a good sign, but Waddle could still be up in the air to play this Sunday in a big divisional matchup at home against the Kansas City Chiefs. If Waddle is limited at all or inactive this weekend, it would open the door for all of Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims Jr., and Troy Franklin to have bigger roles in a Broncos' passing attack that has yet to get going so far in 2026. Waddle has been one of the biggest receiver busts in fantasy himself in his first seven games for Denver, catching 26 passes for 276 yards and one touchdown, with most of that production coming in a Week 2 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, when he caught eight of 10 targets for 138 yards.--Keith Hernandez
Source: DenverBroncos.com - Aric DiLalla
Aaron Jones Sr. Returns to Limited Practice on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 29, 2026, 5:54 PM ETMinnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones Sr. (knee) returned to practice on Thursday and was listed as a limited participant. Jones was a non-participant in the first practice of the week on Wednesday, but his return to a limited session on Thursday puts him on track to potentially be active for the Vikings this weekend for their divisional tilt on Sunday on the road against the Detroit Lions as they look to stay undefeated. The 31-year-old took on a heavy workload in previous weeks with fellow RB Jordan Mason (thumb) on Injured Reserve, and he departed the Week 7 win over the Indianapolis Colts after aggravating a knee injury. Mason also made his return from IR last Sunday, which limited Jones to a season-low eight carries for 26 yards and one reception for no gain. If Jones' knee injury does not prevent him from playing against Detroit, he will be a low-upside RB3/flex, at best, while battling a knee injury and limited playing time alongside Mason. Jones is averaging 4.2 yards per carry for 436 rushing yards and two rushing scores on 105 carries through six games, but the Vikings have made it clear that they want to take it easy on the veteran now that Mason is back.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Minnesota Vikings
Kyle Monangai Misses Practice on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 29, 2026, 5:47 PM ETChicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (toe, thumb) was officially a non-participant in the team's first practice of the week on Thursday, per Sean Hammond of The Chicago Tribune. Monangai is dealing with turf toe and a thumb injury, and he has not played for the Bears since Week 4. The 24-year-old was also not seen on the practice field for unofficial practices earlier this week, and he is trending towards missing yet another game on Monday night against the Seattle Seahawks to close out Week 8 action. If Monangai returns to a limited practice in the next couple of days and is questionable to play this week, he will still be hard to recommend as a fantasy starter with Chicago's game coming on Monday night. Despite missing multiple weeks and still not practicing, the Bears' power back should be stashed in all fantasy leagues while he recovers for his explosive abilities on the ground for Chicago. The former seventh-rounder from Rutgers is averaging an impressive 5.4 yards per carry for 324 yards and three rushing touchdowns this year in just four games played.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Chicago Tribune - Sean Hammond
Emeka Egbuka limited in practice again Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 29, 2026, 5:32 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (concussion, foot) was officially listed as limited in practice for the second straight day on Thursday, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. Egbuka did not play in the Week 7 blowout win over the division-rival Carolina Panthers on Sunday, but with two limited practices under his belt this week, he is giving himself a chance to return this weekend in another divisional game at home against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. However, the former first-rounder will probably need a full practice on Friday in order to be cleared from the Week 8 injury report entirely. The big news is that the 24-year-old former Ohio State star shed his non-contact jersey during Thursday's practice, meaning he is making progress from his head and foot injuries this week. Fantasy managers should still consider him questionable to play this weekend, but Egbuka is trending in the right direction. If Egbuka gets cleared by an independent neurologist later this week, he should be thrown back into starting fantasy lineups in Week 8. He has caught 28 of his 49 targets through six games in 2026 for 240 yards and two touchdowns as Tampa's WR1.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Tampa Bay Times - Rick Stroud
Tre Tucker Earns WR3/Flex Consideration on Workload
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 29, 2026, 4:38 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker earns WR3/flex consideration in Week 8 on the strength of his workload. The Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver drew 19 targets in Weeks 6 and 7 after totaling 28 through his first five contests, and he played a season-high 82% of the offensive snaps against the Los Angeles Rams. That game also brought a season-high 12 targets, and he caught five passes for 103 yards and a touchdown, following a 97-yard, two-touchdown performance against the Buffalo Bills. The three touchdowns he scored in those two games are the lesser story next to that increased involvement. The Raiders trailed 28-6 at halftime, contributing to a pass-heavy approach, and Tucker caught fewer than half his targets, but head coach Klint Kubiak has confirmed that Kirk Cousins will remain the starter against the New York Jets, preserving the quarterback situation behind Tucker's production.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Brian Robinson Misses Second Straight Practice
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 29, 2026, 4:07 PM ETAtlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson (hamstring) has his availability for Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in doubt after missing his second consecutive practice Thursday, according to Darius Hayes. He was officially a nonparticipant Wednesday and Thursday after missing the Week 7 victory over the San Francisco 49ers and hasn't practiced since being limited Wednesday of Week 7. Khalil Herbert was elevated from the practice squad as Bijan Robinson's backup against San Francisco, recording two carries for nine yards and one reception for 19 yards. Herbert returned to the practice squad Monday but could be elevated again if Brian Robinson remains unavailable.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Darius Hayes
Jadarian Price has Realistic Chance to Play in Week 8
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 29, 2026, 3:59 PM ETSeattle Seahawks rookie running back Jadarian Price (chest) is a speculative fantasy option for now after being designated to return to practice Thursday following four games on injured reserve, according to John Boyle of the team's official website. The rookie first-round pick initially suffered the injury in Week 2 before aggravating it during practice ahead of Week 4, and he rushed for 119 yards on 28 carries across his first three games while losing two fumbles. He could return for Monday night's Week 8 matchup against the Chicago Bears, although he has not yet been activated. The backfield is crowded, with Emanuel Wilson having rushed for 100 yards against the Kansas City Chiefs and Zach Charbonnet (knee) activated from the PUP list and possibly making his season debut Monday. Price's role needs to become clearer before that changes.--Bruno Mulé
Source: John Boyle
Chiefs Say Harrison Butker is "Our Kicker"
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 29, 2026, 3:52 PM ETThere have been questions this week about whether veteran kicker Harrison Butker is the Kansas City Chiefs' kicker after they signed Justin Tucker this week, but special teams coach Dave Toub said that Butker is "our kicker," according to Nate Taylor of ESPN. "He went 10-for-10 yesterday, with Justin Tucker right there. We're going to keep working it," Toub said on Thursday. Head coach Andy Reid said on Wednesday that Butker would probably be the team's placekicker in Week 8 against the division-rival Denver Broncos on Sunday. Speculation over the 31-year-old's job status in KC has come into question after he missed two of his three field-goal attempts in Sunday night's 20-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, the Chiefs' first loss of the season. The 10-year veteran has made only 68.8% of his 16 field-goal attempts (five misses) through six games this year, and he has also missed one of his 15 extra-point tries. The Chiefs are going to give Butker time to work through his issues, but if he continues to struggle, Tucker could be given an opportunity. Butker will be a shaky starting kicker in fantasy lineups, even in the thin air in Denver this weekend.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Nate Taylor
Dontayvion Wicks' Ankle Keeps Eagles Receiver Picture Unsettled
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 29, 2026, 3:46 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) was not spotted warming up at Thursday's practice, according to Brooks Kubena of The Athletic, leaving his availability for Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Washington Commanders uncertain. He was listed as an estimated nonparticipant Wednesday after missing Monday night's loss to the Dallas Cowboys, and the veteran also missed all three practices before being ruled out against Dallas. If his continued absence from practice persists, Philadelphia would be relying on its remaining receiving options, including Makai Lemon, Hollywood Brown, and Darius Cooper, with Brown drawing five targets against Dallas and Cooper three and both potentially seeing additional opportunities.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Brooks Kubena
Saquon Barkley Missing Another Practice on Thursday
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 29, 2026, 3:41 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring, back) has his availability for Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Washington Commanders in question after he was not spotted warming up at Thursday's practice, according to Brooks Kubena of The Athletic. He was listed as an estimated nonparticipant Wednesday after returning from a two-game absence in Monday night's 38-21 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, rushing for 62 yards and a touchdown on seven carries but playing limited snaps after his back tightened up during the game. Barkley expressed optimism about his health afterward, yet his continued absence from practice remains worrisome. Dameon Pierce was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Philadelphia signed Jaydon Blue to its active roster, and Elijah Mitchell remains another potential backfield option.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Brooks Kubena
DeVonta Smith Still Not Practicing
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 29, 2026, 3:36 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) is a concern for Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Washington Commanders after he was not spotted warming up at Thursday's practice, according to Brooks Kubena of The Athletic, a continued absence from practice activity. He was listed as an estimated nonparticipant Wednesday after missing Monday night's loss to the Dallas Cowboys, his third absence in Philadelphia's past four games. The veteran briefly returned against the Carolina Panthers in Week 6, catching seven passes for 75 yards and a touchdown, but has struggled to stay healthy. Rookie Makai Lemon led Philadelphia with seven receptions for 67 yards and a touchdown against Dallas and could remain a prominent receiving option if Smith misses another game.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Brooks Kubena
TreVeyon Henderson Absent From Thursday's Practice
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 29, 2026, 3:30 PM ETNew England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) was not present at the portion of practice open to the media on Thursday, according to Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald. It is a downgrade for Henderson after he was listed as a full participant on Wednesday's report. It is unclear at this time if Henderson suffered a setback with his ankle injury or if the Patriots are just giving him the day off ahead of their Week 8 divisional tilt this Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. The 24-year-old suffered an ankle injury in the Week 5 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. He has played in the two games since, but he has not seen much involvement and has not done much on the ground, carrying the ball just 10 times for 40 yards while catching all three of his targets for 23 yards through the air. The second-year back from Ohio State has also seen his playing time drop behind lead back Rhamondre Stevenson, as he has not played more than 24% of the offensive snaps since his ankle injury in Week 5. Henderson is trending down as an RB3/flex for fantasy managers this week, and he could be in danger of missing Sunday's game if he aggravated his ankle injury.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Boston Herald - Doug Kyed
Seahawks Officially Designate Jadarian Price to Return to Practice
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 29, 2026, 3:18 PM ETThe Seattle Seahawks officially designated rookie running back Jadarian Price (chest) for a return to practice on Thursday, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Price will return to practice with the Seahawks on Thursday for the first time since injuring his chest in the Week 3 loss to the Washington Commanders. The 23-year-old first-rounder from Notre Dame will be eligible to come off IR and play on Monday Night Football against the Chicago Bears in Week 8, but the Seahawks most likely will wait before bringing the young RB back. Zach Charbonnet (knee) is also on the verge of making his 2026 season debut for Seattle after suffering a torn ACL in last year's postseason in January, so the team's backfield is about to get really crowded. Remember, they also have Emanuel Wilson and George Holani. Price had 28 rushing attempts for 119 yards (4.3 yards per carry) and no touchdowns in his first three NFL games before getting injured, adding four catches on seven targets for 21 yards. His fantasy ceiling will be limited upon his return from IR with Charbonnet now back in the picture.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Dalton Kincaid's TE1 Case Strengthens
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 29, 2026, 3:13 PM ETBuffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid has a stronger TE1 case for Sunday's matchup with the Baltimore Ravens, though DJ Moore's (shoulder) potential return and a chest injury cloud it. The Buffalo Bills tight end drew eight targets against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6, matching his season high after seeing seven combined over the previous three games. He caught seven passes for 38 yards, a sharp improvement despite modest production, and opened the season with 12 catches for 225 yards and a touchdown across his first two games. Moore was inactive for the Raiders outing and returned to limited practice Wednesday following Buffalo's bye, which could affect Kincaid's target share. Kincaid was limited Wednesday with the chest injury after briefly leaving the Raiders game with a rib issue before returning.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
A.J. Brown Missing From Practice on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 29, 2026, 3:09 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle, knee) was not in attendance at the team's practice on Thursday, according to Sophie Weller of Patriots Wire. The knee injury for Brown was added to the injury report on Wednesday, so Weller wonders if something happened to him during the first practice of the week. It is not what Brown's fantasy managers want to hear as he works to regain his explosiveness following the high-ankle sprain that he suffered in his Patriots debut in the Week 1 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. The 29-year-old three-time Pro Bowler has played in two games since being activated from Injured Reserve, but he has not looked like himself, catching six of 16 targets for 75 yards without finding the end zone. Romeo Doubs and Mack Hollins both remain on IR for the Patriots, so if Brown is unavailable to play in Week 8 versus the division-rival Miami Dolphins, DeMario Douglas could serve as quarterback Drake Maye's top target in an excellent matchup alongside trusted tight end Hunter Henry. Brown has been a fantasy bust so far in 2026 in his first year in New England, playing in only three games while grabbing nine of his 20 targets for 101 yards and no touchdowns.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Patriots Wire - Sophie Weller
Ja'Marr Chase in Uniform for Thursday's Practice
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 29, 2026, 3:02 PM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (ankle) is in uniform for Thursday's practice, according to Charlie Goldsmith of FOX 19. Chase did not practice on Wednesday, but it was primarily for rest purposes, and the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said that Chase's ankle injury is nothing major and that he is expected to play without restrictions in Sunday's Week 8 contest against the Tennessee Titans. The 26-year-old Pro Bowler should return to full practice by Friday and eventually be cleared from the final Week 8 injury report, so fantasy managers should have nothing to worry about as far as Chase's health status this week. The former fifth overall pick from LSU has yet to record a 100-yard game in 2026, but he has made up for it by finding the end zone five times in the first six games while catching 32 of his 45 targets for 351 yards (11.0 yards per reception). Chase continues to be an elite, high-end WR1 in fantasy who needs to be locked into all starting lineups this weekend against the one-win Titans.--Keith Hernandez
Source: FOX 19 - Charlie Goldsmith
Amon-Ra St. Brown Back on the Practice Field on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 29, 2026, 2:25 PM ETDetroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) was back at practice on Thursday after he was a non-participant on Wednesday, according to The Athletic's Colton Pouncy. St. Brown came out of the Week 7 win over the division-rival Green Bay Packers with some ankle soreness, but after returning to practice on Thursday, the Lions expect him to be fine for their upcoming game on Sunday at home against the division-rival Minnesota Vikings. The 27-year-old was most likely just being rested for maintenance purposes on Wednesday in the team's first practice of the week. Fantasy managers should expect the four-time Pro Bowler to be a full-go this weekend, and he will be a must-start in all fantasy leagues despite the tough matchup against the Vikings. The Sun God did not appear to be slowed by his ankle on Sunday against Green Bay, catching nine of 11 targets for a season-high 153 yards. It was St. Brown's second 100-yard game of 2026, and he enters Week 8 action as the WR4 in half-PPR scoring with 46 catches for 525 yards and five touchdowns on 68 targets through only six games played. The Sun God leads all receivers in points who have played only six games this year.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Colton Pouncy