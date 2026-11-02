Kenny Gainwell a Worthwhile Week 9 Add After Rushing Surge
Nov 2, 2026, 11:25 AM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Kenny Gainwell has made a compelling case for a waiver-wire addition after rushing for 228 yards on 39 carries over the last two games. He followed his 88-yard performance against Carolina in Week 7 with a career-high 140 yards on 25 carries in Sunday's 16-0 victory over Atlanta. Gainwell played 50% of Tampa Bay's offensive snaps, up from 30% the previous week, although the unusually heavy workload came in a rain-soaked game in which the Buccaneers completed no passes. Bucky Irving remained the lead back, rushing for 170 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries. Gainwell's recent production is encouraging, but Sunday's circumstances make another 25-carry outing difficult to project. He is worth adding in leagues with 10 or more teams as a valuable insurance option behind Irving, with some standalone appeal if his involvement continues. Fantasy managers should view him as backfield depth rather than a dependable Week 9 starter against Chicago.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
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Gardner Minshew II Back on the Fantasy Radar
Nicho Roessler
Nicho Roessler
Nov 2, 2026, 11:21 AM ETArizona Cardinals quarterback Gardner Minshew II entered Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys for Jacoby Brissett and led the Cardinals to a 33-30 win after trailing 17-3 in the third quarter. Minshew was fantastic, completing 17 of 23 passes for 188 yards and three touchdowns. Brissett struggled mightily, which is what led to Minshew getting an opportunity, and head coach Mike LaFleur told Darren Urban of the team's official site that he won't name a Week 9 starter between Brissett and Minshew; however, given the performance Minshew put forward, it makes it difficult to ignore, and he should be considered an add in superflex formats. Minshew has been fantasy-relevant at times, finishing as the QB22 in 2019 with Jacksonville and QB21 for the Colts in 2023. Fantasy managers desperate for a second quarterback in superflex formats will want to add Minshew as a speculative add, in case he gets the chance to start.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
Joe Fagnano Has Waiver Wire Appeal in Superflex Formats
Nicho Roessler
Nicho Roessler
Nov 2, 2026, 11:13 AM ETBaltimore Ravens rookie quarterback Joe Fagnano, out of UConn, was called upon in relief of Lamar Jackson (thumb) and Tyler Huntley (toe), both exiting Week 8's contest against the Buffalo Bills. Fagnano struggled in his first opportunity: he completed only 10 of 21 passes for 91 yards, plus an interception and a lost fumble. With Jackson slated to land on the IR and Huntley's status up in the air, Fagnano could get the start on Thursday against the Jaguars. He wouldn't be a recommended starter, but in superflex formats with no available quarterbacks, he's worth considering. Fagnano completed 64.7 percent of his passes and threw for 5,252 yards, 48 touchdowns, and six interceptions in his career at UConn.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
Michael Pittman Jr. Hopes to Return After Bye Week
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 2, 2026, 11:12 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) has started running and hopes to return following the team's Week 9 bye, according to Ashley Wenskoski of Pittsburgh Sports Tonight. Pittman explained that his injury initially began as plantar fasciitis before developing into a different foot issue, although he did not specify the exact diagnosis. He also said surgery was never under consideration. The 29-year-old has been on injured reserve since October 10 and is eligible to return against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 10 on November 15. Pittman caught just seven of 12 targets for 89 yards in three appearances before landing on IR. Rookie Germie Bernard has taken on a larger role during his absence, recording 32 receptions for 284 yards and a touchdown. Pittman's progress is encouraging, but his limited early-season production and Bernard's emergence leave questions about his fantasy value whenever he returns.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ashley Wenskoski
Khalil Shakir Maintains Fantasy Value, Worth Adding Ahead of Week 9
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 2, 2026, 9:56 AM ETDespite D.J. Moore's return from injury, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir continued to produce and could be a low-end WR3 moving forward. In Week 8, Shakir hauled in five of six targets for 64 yards and no touchdowns in the 36-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens. While Moore returned and made a significant impact for Buffalo, he later suffered an apparent lower-body injury. Moore said he was fine after the game, but even if he continues to play, Shakir should continue to produce. In seven games, Shakir has hauled in 27 of 38 targets for 354 yards and a touchdown, ranking second among all Bills pass catchers. Fantasy managers should continue to rely on Shakir as a focal point of this high-powered Buffalo offense led by Josh Allen.--Nathan Harvey
Source: ESPN
Breece Hall Won't be Traded
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 2, 2026, 9:47 AM ETNew York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said that running back Breece Hall (quadriceps) is expected to remain with the team through the Nov. 10 trade deadline. When asked on Monday, Glenn stated, "Breece is still a part of this team. I've said it before: We're in the business of keeping good players, and he's one of our better players, so he'll be here." Hall has missed the last four games due to a quad injury. With Braelon Allen dominating in his absence, speculation has mounted about a trade for Hall. He signed a three-year, $43.5 million contract during the offseason, but the deal includes a trade window that allows the team to save $6.5 million. While Glenn said he won't be traded at the deadline, fantasy managers should continue to monitor any rumors or moves involving Hall.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Zack Rosenblatt - The Athletic
Tyler Huntley Expected to Miss Extended Period of Time
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 2, 2026, 9:39 AM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (toe) is expected to miss an extended period of time, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Huntley suffered turf toe and will undergo an MRI to determine the injury's severity, but he isn't likely to play in Week 9. Huntley took over starting quarterback duties after star Lamar Jackson broke his thumb on the Ravens' first offensive play. In relief, Huntley completed two of four passes for zero yards in the 36-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills. If he is unable to play in Week 9 or is placed on injured reserve, which seems likely, the undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano will be next in line to suit up. With Jackson heading to injured reserve and Huntley hurt as well, Fagnano or another quarterback from free agency or trade could be the starter moving forward in Baltimore.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Ian Rapoport - NFL Network
Mike Washington Jr. Worth Adding After Heavy Workload in Week 8
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 2, 2026, 9:32 AM ETLas Vegas Raiders rookie running back Mike Washington Jr. was the team's workhorse in Week 8, while Ashton Jeanty was a non-factor on early downs. Washington had 25 carries for 83 yards, while Jeanty managed just two carries for nine yards but added three receptions for 64 yards in the 38-33 win over the New York Jets. Regarding Jeanty's limited role, Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak said it was "my call, and he's still going to be a big part of our team." Jeanty made comments during the week, saying the Jets have players who don't want to tackle, but Kubiak said those comments had nothing to do with his limited workload. Washington was productive, and if he becomes the lead rusher for the Raiders, he should be rostered in all formats moving forward.--Nathan Harvey
Source: ESPN
Tyler Allgeier Explodes in Week 8, a Must-Add Moving Forward
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 2, 2026, 9:18 AM ETArizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier had a career game in Week 8 and should be rostered in all formats moving forward. Allgeier totaled 11 carries for 147 yards and a touchdown, and added five receptions for 44 yards and a touchdown in the 33-30 comeback win over the Dallas Cowboys. After Jeremiyah Love went down with another ankle injury and third-string Bam Knight suffered a concussion, Allgeier handled the Cardinals' entire workload. He totaled 160 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns in the second half alone and posted a career-high in receiving production in Week 8. It's unclear whether Love or Knight will miss time with their new injuries, but if they do, Allgeier should be rostered in all leagues and provides RB2 value.--Nathan Harvey
Source: ESPN
Jordyn Tyson Should be Rostered in All Leagues As He Nears Return
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 2, 2026, 9:05 AM ETNew Orleans Saints rookie wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) is nearing a return and should be rostered in all leagues. Tyson suffered a hamstring strain during a joint practice in August, prompting the team to place him on injured reserve. Although he has not played in the first seven weeks, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported a positive update, saying he could return as early as Week 9 and that he's not far from playing. The eighth overall pick in the 2026 draft totaled 136 receptions for 1817 yards and 19 touchdowns in his last 21 games with Arizona State. He would join wideouts Chris Olave and Devaughn Vele in the Saints' high-volume passing attack. While he could be limited upon his return and Olave and Vele will continue to be factors, Tyson's immense talent and Kellen Moore's pass-heavy approach make him fantasy-relevant in all formats.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Adam Schefter - ESPN
Gunnar Helm Comes Alive in Unexpected Slugfest
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 2, 2026, 3:01 AM ETTennessee Titans tight end Gunnar Helm hauled in five of nine targets for 76 yards in the team's 43-36 overtime loss to the hosting Cincinnati Bengals. Helm led the team in receiving yards on Sunday and set career highs with his yardage and target total. In fact, the former Texas Longhorn fell just three yards shy of matching his receiving total for the season in this game alone. It was a nice effort on a day that the team was short a receiving option in wideout Carnell Tate (shoulder). Unfortunately, Helm has been too spotty for fantasy managers to trust consistently, and he's likely to lose considerable volume when Tate returns. That said, he's worth watching in deeper formats, as the Titans rank in the bottom half of the NFL in run rate and Helm is out there for most snaps. Tennessee's options will be out of play in Week 9 with the team on bye.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Jordan Mason Struggles to Make an Impact Vs. Lions
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 2, 2026, 2:37 AM ETMinnesota Vikings running back Jordan Mason rushed eight times for 20 yards in his team's 19-15 loss to the Detroit Lions. Mason couldn't get anything going in Week 8 against one of the league's better run defenses. For what it's worth, backfield mate Aaron Jones Sr. didn't find much room to work either, but he was still far more effective than Mason with his touches and commanded the duo's only two targets in the receiving game. It was an uncharacteristic outing for Minnesota, as their run/pass split leaned heavier toward the latter for just the third time under quarterback Kyler Murray's direction in the campaign. As it stands, Mason fits well in the RB3 range most weeks, but doesn't possess week-winning upside while sharing a backfield with Jones. They'll get another stiff test in Week 9 against a formidable Buffalo Bills rush defense.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
T.J. Hockenson Provides Steady Production in Vikings' Loss
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 2, 2026, 2:18 AM ETMinnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson collected four of five targets for 58 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 19-15 road loss to the division-rival Detroit Lions. Hockenson picked up his third outing of four catches and a receiving score on five targets in Week 8, and has been a decent play over the last month or so, sans a win over New Orleans, when he left with a concussion after just two snaps. Even with the suboptimal effort, the eighth-year pro is the PPR TE5 in points per game (14) since Week 4. Furthermore, he's handily led the team in receiving over that stretch, and sits atop the Vikings' pass-catchers with eight red zone looks on the season as a whole. Hockenson may not boast the upside he did earlier in his career, but he still holds some value as a fringy back-end TE1 play with steady opportunity as an outlet for Kyler Murray. He'll look to keep it rolling next Monday night against the visiting Buffalo Bills in what projects to be a favorable outing.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Jaylen Warren Remains Effective Despite Heavier Backfield Split
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 2, 2026, 2:03 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren rushed for 143 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries in his team's 27-6 rout of the Cleveland Browns. He failed to gain a yard on his lone catch (two targets). Warren was electric again on Sunday, carving up a porous Browns defense to tie a career-high in rushing yards. It was the fourth time this season that he surpassed 100 yards on the ground, while the rushing score was his second. In an encouraging turn of events, the Oklahoma State product was still uber-effective despite teammate Rico Dowdle's increased involvement. The latter was clearly out-touched through his first two games back from a toe injury, but brought the backfield carry split considerably closer. Either way, Warren was more efficient with his work and wasn't hampered in terms of fantasy. The 28-year-old continues to rip off long, chunk gains and is an enticing weekly play. He and the Steelers will get some time off before returning for a road matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 10.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Kirk Cousins Continues Resurgent Campaign in Road Win
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 2, 2026, 1:45 AM ETLas Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins completed 19 of 26 passes for 247 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 38-33 road win over the New York Jets. He added a fourth touchdown and three rushing yards on five carries. Cousins continued his torrid pace to finish out the unofficial first half of the campaign, notching his seventh multi-touchdown effort and his fourth hat trick. It marked his first four-touchdown performance since Week 8 of the 2024 season. The veteran has been excellent thus far, leading the league with 19 passing scores and ranking third in yards (2,124) through eight contests. Cousins has rebounded nicely from a poor showing to end 2025, as he's now eclipsed his touchdown total from the previous three seasons. For at least one more week, the 38-year-old will stave off talks of a transition to rookie signal caller Fernando Mendoza. Up next for Cousins and the Falcons is a road date with the San Francisco 49ers next Sunday.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Saquon Barkley Wants to Stay with the Eagles
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 2, 2026, 1:12 AM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley spoke with members of the media (including Brooks Kubena of The Athletic) regarding a recent report that indicated he would not be dealt ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline. When asked about his future with the Eagles, Barkley said, "I would love to be here. I don't like the way the season's going. I'm not one of those guys that's like, 'Oh, the season's not going the way we (want). Let's just jump ship.'" Barkley also mentioned that he wants to be one of the reasons why the Eagles turn things around after their 2-6 start. The 29-year-old has dealt with a couple of different injury scares this season, playing in parts of six games so far. He has a modest 56 carries, 274 rushing yards, seven catches, 41 receiving yards, and two touchdowns to this point. A healthy Barkley ranks as a low-end RB1 in PPR leagues, so assuming he has shaken the injury bug, he should continue to be started in all leagues going forward.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Brooks Kubena
Seahawks Could Make Another Move Before the Trade Deadline
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 2, 2026, 12:20 AM ETThe Seattle Seahawks acquired guard Quenton Nelson from the Indianapolis Colts last week, and they might not be done making moves ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline. According to Corbin K. Smith of Emerald City Spectrum, the Seahawks "have been linked to several other potential deals." Smith noted that while the Seahawks could make another move, he doesn't expect them to swing a deal for Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor. A source told Smith that Seahawks general manager John Schneider actually called the Colts about Taylor last week, but when those talks stalled, the two sides quickly pivoted to striking a deal involving Nelson. If Taylor isn't an option for Seattle, we could see them pivoting to defensive upgrades, specifically in the trenches.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Corbin K. Smith
Brian Thomas Jr. Drawing Interest From Three Teams
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 2, 2026, 12:09 AM ETThe Jacksonville Jaguars "haven't shown much inclination" to trade wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. The Chiefs, Steelers, and Commanders have reportedly all shown interest in trading for Thomas, and Florio notes that the former first-round pick may also be looking for a fresh start. However, it doesn't sound like the Jaguars have much motivation to move on from him ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline. Thomas has been underwhelming this season, catching just four passes over his last five games. However, he does have two touchdowns during that span, including a trip to the end zone in Sunday's Week 8 win over the Colts. For now, it looks like Thomas will remain a Jaguar, leaving him in the No. 3 receiver role and keeping him off the fantasy radar in most leagues.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Mike Florio
Harold Fannin Jr. Does Most of the Heavy Lifting in Week 8 Loss
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 1, 2026, 11:45 PM ETOn a day in which the Cleveland Browns only scored six points and quarterback Deshaun Watson threw for 324 yards in a Week 8 loss to the division-rival Pittsburgh Steelers, tight end Harold Fannin Jr. was the only offensive skill player for the Browns to thrive. Fannin led the team in receptions (10), targets (12), and receiving yards (154) for a career-best day while averaging a healthy 15.4 yards per catch. With the strong performance, Fannin is now quietly the overall TE5 in half-PPR scoring with 35 receptions on 51 targets for 411 yards and three touchdowns. Only Trey McBride, Brock Bowers, Isaiah Likely, and George Kittle have been more productive so far in 2026 at the tight end position in fantasy. The only negative aspect of the 22-year-old's game on Sunday in Pittsburgh was his lost fumble, but fantasy managers were not complaining at all. The game script in the Steel City definitely helped Fannin's cause this weekend, but he will remain a strong TE1 option for fantasy managers in Cleveland's Week 9 road outing against the New Orleans Saints, who will be coming off their bye.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com
Adonai Mitchell Makes a Statement With Career-Best Performance
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 1, 2026, 11:34 PM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell was dropped in most leagues where he was rostered after he failed to catch any of his three targets in a Week 7 loss to the division-rival Miami Dolphins in his first game back from Injured Reserve, especially with rookie first-round wideout Omar Cooper Jr. posting his second straight 100-yard game. The 24-year-old Mitchell flipped the script in Sunday's 38-33 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, though, catching seven of his nine targets for a career-high 142 receiving yards and his first touchdown of the 2026 season. Garrett Wilson had more targets (12), but Mitchell led the Jets in catches and receiving yards, while Cooper did not have a single target. Cooper is not going to suddenly disappear like he did in Week 8 for the rest of the season, but Sunday's game proved that Mitchell is a big part of the Jets' passing attack, and he has plenty of chemistry with veteran quarterback Geno Smith. After he was dropped in a lot of fantasy leagues, Mitchell will now be one of the most coveted waiver-wire pickups ahead of the Jets' Week 9 game on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs. He is only rostered in 11% of Yahoo leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com
Trey McBride has Another Big Game, Still the Overall TE1 in Fantasy
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 1, 2026, 11:23 PM ETArizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride did not lead the team in receiving in their 33-30 comeback win in overtime over the hosting Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in Week 8, but he still had a big game for his fantasy managers and remains the overall TE1 in half-PPR scoring through eight weeks. McBride finished the game in Dallas with seven catches on eight targets for 72 yards (10.3 yards per reception) and another touchdown. The 26-year-old former second-rounder out of Colorado State now leads all tight ends in receptions (66) and targets (86) for 544 receiving yards and five touchdowns. His 544 yards are only three behind Brock Bowers, and his five touchdowns have him tied for first at the position. Fantasy managers might have been a bit worried when the Cardinals benched Jacoby Brissett at quarterback in favor of Gardner Minshew II, but McBride did not miss a beat. He could lose a little fantasy upside moving forward if Arizona sticks with Minshew under center, but McBride is still an elite TE in fantasy and is on pace to improve on his career-best numbers from a season ago, when he caught 126 passes for 1,239 yards and 11 touchdowns on 169 targets.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com