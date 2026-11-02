Commanders Concerned Jeremy McNichols' Foot Injury is "Serious"

Nov 2, 2026, 3:29 PM ET

Green Bay Packers edge rusher Micah Parsons (knee) is expected to begin practicing later this week, according to ESPN's Rob Demovsky. Head coach Matt LaFleur said Parsons continued working with trainers during Monday's walkthrough rather than participating in team activities. The 27-year-old has spent the entire season on the physically unable to perform list while recovering from a torn ACL and meniscus repair following his December 2025 injury. Green Bay plans to ease Parsons back through individual drills before potentially progressing to team activities next week. The Packers are targeting their Week 12 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams on November 25 for his season debut, although that timeline remains tentative. Parsons recorded 12.5 sacks and 27 quarterback hits in 14 games last season. His eventual return would strengthen a Packers defense that registered six sacks against Carolina in Week 8, but he is not expected to face New England this Sunday.