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Running Back Snap Count Risers and Fallers - Fantasy Football Breakout Watch for Week 3

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TreVeyon Henderson - Fantasy Football Rookie Rankings, RB Draft Sleepers

Ryan's fantasy football RB breakouts watch for Week 3, based on snap count risers/fallers in 2026. Whose usage and fantasy value is trending up or down?

In This Article hide
Risers: Usage Bumps to Buy
Fallers: Usage Downturns to Pay Attention To
More Fantasy Football Analysis

The 2026 NFL season has two weeks in the books. Following Week 2, there is a fresh batch of data to parse through regarding who is making an impact, who is seeing meaningful snaps, who has earned a rotational role, and — perhaps equally as important - who is not doing any of that for their teams.

As it relates to fantasy football, RotoBaller takes a new look at the running back position and examines who is rising and who is falling based on snap counts and touches. Which tailbacks are worth considering to put in your lineup in Week 3, who should stay on the bench, and who is safe to keep on the waiver wire?

It is still early in the 2026 season, and a lot can and will change. With that in mind, let's explore a few names who are ascending and those who may be declining following Week 2.

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PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Risers: Usage Bumps to Buy

TreVeyon Henderson, RB, New England Patriots

After missing Week 1 due to an ankle injury, Henderson came back with a vengeance during his 2026 debut. He rushed 16 times for 76 yards (4.8 yards per carry) and a touchdown in a 20-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

According to Pro Football Focus, Henderson played 33 offensive snaps on Sunday, which was 13 more than Rhamondre Stevenson (20 snaps). Stevenson started the game and rushed six times for 43 yards (7.2 yards per carry), but lost a fumble, which likely opened the door for Henderson to get more opportunities.

Neither running back was particularly involved in the passing game, as Stevenson caught one of his two targets for three yards and Henderson did not see a target.

Henderson's speed was on display, as his touchdown came on a 39-yard run, which was his longest play of the day. Per NFL Next Gen Stats, Henderson was only projected to gain five yards on that 39-yard score, and his 34 yards over expected on that play ranked third in the NFL for "Remarkable Rushes" through Sunday.

Pro Football Focus notes Henderson amassed 40 yards after contact and averaged 2.5 yards after contact per attempt. Henderson will need to be more consistent; his other 15 runs outside of the touchdown run totaled just 37 yards, but he'll get plenty of touches moving forward.

Stevenson will continue to get carries as well, and how exactly the rotation shakes out in the Patriots' backfield could depend on who has the hot hand. Still, Henderson has put himself squarely on the flex radar, with RB2 upside.

Aaron Jones Sr., RB, Minnesota Vikings

Aaron Jones Sr. dominated snaps and touches in the Minnesota Vikings' 9-3 win over the NFC North rival Chicago Bears.

He rushed 23 times for 105 yards (4.6 yards per carry). Jones played 42 out of 52 offensive snaps (80.8%) on Sunday. Running back DeeJay Dallas only played eight snaps, while rookie Demond Claiborne saw just two snaps with the offense. Jones did briefly leave Sunday's game with a knee issue, but he was able to finish the contest.

NFL Next Gen Stats says that on Jones' long rush of 20 yards on the day, he was expected to gain just two yards on that particular carry, ranking 15th for "Remarkable Rushes" this week. Next Gen Stats also charted Jones as facing eight-man or more defensive boxes on 39.1% of his carries against the Bears, which was eighth-most in the NFL in Week 2 through Sunday.

Jones wasn't targeted in the passing game and didn't find the end zone — nobody did in a game where the only scores were field goals on a heavily rainy day in Chicago — but his usage and the amount of time he was on the field were highly encouraging signs.

It does not come as a surprise that Minnesota leaned on Jones heavily in Week 2. The Vikings recently put Jones' running mate, running back Jordan Mason (thumb), on the injured reserve list following surgery on his fractured thumb. In Week 1, Jones (30 offensive snaps) and Mason (29 offensive snaps) had a nearly identical snap share.

With Mason's injury, Jones saw a significant increase in his rostered percentage in Yahoo leagues, rising 14% between Week 1 and Week 2.

Jones has a bell-cow type of role for Minnesota's backfield while Mason is out of the lineup. Jones has the RB1 job locked up for the Vikings; however, Minnesota head coach Kevin O'Connell did mention that the team may look at some other running back additions to lessen Jones' load, according to ESPN's Kevin Seifert.

Assuming he remains healthy, Jones should be started in all formats.

Emanuel Wilson, RB, Seattle Seahawks

Surprisingly, Emanuel Wilson was the workhorse running back for the Seattle Seahawks in a 31-7 victory against the Arizona Cardinals. While rookie tailback Jadarian Price (shoulder) started the game, Wilson was involved in the first half. He eventually finished the game by leading the Seahawks in carries (21) and rushing yards (92), and averaged 4.4 yards per carry.

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Wilson has a ROE percentage (rushing percentage over expected - defined as "The percentage of runs where a ball-carrier gained more yards than expected") of 50%. Pro Football Focus highlights that Wilson gained 52 yards after contact (2.48 yards after contact per attempt), forced five missed tackles, and rushed for six first downs.

After playing just three offensive snaps in Week 1, Wilson played 29 snaps against the Cardinals, which was the most amongst Seattle running backs. Price saw 24 snaps and George Holani finished the game with 18 snaps played on offense. The obvious caveat here is that Price exited the game in the fourth quarter with what was initially called a chest injury and did not return.

According to Seattle head coach Mike Macdonald, Price's X-rays came back negative. On Monday, ESPN's Brady Henderson reported that Macdonald clarified that Price's injury was actually a shoulder issue, but that it is not expected to be anything significant.

If Price misses any time, however, Wilson seems to be the next man up for the Seahawks. Still, even if Price remains healthy, Wilson appears to be in line for touches, with Holani likely handling passing-down duties.

The other thing to note here is that running back Zach Charbonnet is currently on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list and is expected to return at some point. Charbonnet will miss a minimum of the first four games of the 2026 season, with two of those contests now complete, but he could miss more.

Once Charbonnet is healthy and ready to return, he will likely immediately play a role in the backfield. Price's status is also something to monitor. As of now, Wilson, who is currently rostered in just 1% of Yahoo leagues, is worth a look on the waiver wire in deeper leagues.

Jonah Coleman, RB, Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos ruled out running back RJ Harvey (hamstring) due to a hamstring injury prior to Sunday's contest with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and during the game, lost veteran tailback J.K. Dobbins (hamstring) to a hamstring issue as well. Dobbins did not return to the field.

Enter rookie running back Jonah Coleman, whom the Broncos selected out of Washington in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft at pick No. 108 overall.

In Denver's 20-13 triumph over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2, Coleman carried the ball 10 times for a team-high 39 rushing yards (3.9 yards per carry) and a touchdown. He added three receptions (on three targets) for 19 receiving yards.

Coleman's three-yard touchdown run with 7:21 remaining in the fourth quarter —the first of his career — proved to be the game-winning score for the Broncos.

Coleman paced Denver's backfield in offensive snaps played (25) and total touches (13). He had the same number of carries as Dobbins with 10, but produced three more rushing yards, although neither player was highly efficient on the ground. Dobbins, who played 21 snaps, did not see a target in the passing game before exiting Sunday's contest.

With the Broncos' depth in the backfield depleted, Tyler Badie played 16 offensive snaps, but only earned three touches, accumulating one rushing attempt for one yard and two receptions for 28 yards in Week 2.

Pro Football Focus charted six routes run out of the backfield for Coleman in the passing game. The uptick in his usage was obviously due to the injuries to Harvey and Dobbins, but it comes after he saw just three offensive snaps in a 31-10 Week 1 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

He also played six special teams snaps in Week 1, returning one kickoff for 27 yards, and three special teams snaps in Week 2.

While Coleman didn't do much to stand out in the advanced metrics, he could very well be in line for more touches if Harvey and Dobbins miss more time. The current outlook is optimistic for Dobbins' Week 3 status, but his practice availability this week, along with Harvey's participation, is certainly worth monitoring.

Coleman stepped up in Week 2 and likely earned touches in his own right. Currently rostered in 27% of Yahoo leagues (a 6% decrease from Week 1), he could be a priority waiver wire pickup heading into Week 3.

 

Fallers: Usage Downturns to Pay Attention To

MarShawn Lloyd, RB, Green Bay Packers

It's difficult to make sense of the current backfield for the Green Bay Packers. Incumbent starter Josh Jacobs remains on the commissioner's exempt list, and according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, could face a four-to-six-game suspension after he pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of battery and criminal damage to property.

That leaves MarShawn Lloyd, Chris Brooks and Kaleb Johnson to fill the void in the running game. Lloyd is listed as the starting halfback on the Packers' depth chart. Lloyd drew the start in Week 2 after Brooks earned the starting nod in Week 1. However, the snap counts and usage for Lloyd have been discouraging thus far.

Lloyd played 30 offensive snaps in Week 1 and just 16 in Week 2. Brooks played 38 snaps on offense in Week 1 and 27 in Week 2. After not earning any offensive reps in Week 1, Johnson received 16 snaps in Week 2. So far, Brooks appears to be the favored back, particularly on passing plays.

In a 20-17 overtime win over the New York Jets in Week 2, it was Johnson who led the Packers with 32 rushing yards on eight carries (4.0 yards per carry). Brooks had four rushes for 11 yards (2.8 yards per carry) and recorded a 15-yard reception. Lloyd recorded six rushes for 20 yards (3.3 yards per carry) and caught two passes for six yards, including a touchdown (the first of his career).

Lloyd lost a fumble in the fourth quarter, which reserved him a spot on the sideline and opened up more playing time for Brooks and Johnson.

According to rbsdm.com, none of the three running backs had a positive EPA in the running game against the Jets. No Packer has reached 60 rushing yards through two games (Lloyd leads the team with 57 yards).

If Jacobs returns to the field at some point in 2026, the fantasy value of Lloyd, Brooks, and Johnson will all plummet. However, with the way things are currently going, Lloyd is already ceding opportunities to Brooks and Johnson.

Lloyd could draw another start in Week 3 against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football and might still have some flex appeal, but Atlanta leads the NFL in rushing yards per game allowed (63.0) and is yet to allow a rushing touchdown through two weeks in 2026.

It might be best to leave the Packer players in this backfield committee out of your lineup until the picture becomes clearer. However, keep Lloyd rostered for now and keep an eye on Brooks.

Kenny Gainwell, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Kenny Gainwell received hype during training camp, and many analysts expected him to have a solid role in the offense. Through two weeks in the 2026 season, that has not been the case.

In two games played with the Buccaneers, Gainwell has totaled just seven carries for 25 yards (3.6 yards per carry) and four receptions for eight yards. He is yet to find the end zone.

Gainwell has played clearly behind starter Bucky Irving, who has amassed 25 carries for 134 yards (5.4 yards per carry) and a touchdown, while adding 11 receptions for 49 yards.

In a 23-19 Week 2 loss to the Cleveland Browns, Gainwell had just two carries for 10 yards, while recording three receptions on four targets for a mere five yards. Irving posted 17 carries for 89 yards and four receptions that went for a total of one yard.

The Week 2 game between the Browns and Buccaneers was a bit strange, as the game was delayed right at the two-minute warning in the fourth quarter for more than two hours due to extensive lightning in Tampa. But the writing was already on the wall for Gainwell.

Gainwell played 23 offensive snaps in Week 2 compared to Irving's 51 snaps. In a 33-27 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1, Gainwell played 26 snaps on offense, while Irving was on the field for 35 snaps.

In a limited data set with just two carries, Pro Football Focus shows that Gainwell forced two missed tackles and recorded an extremely high elusive rating of 480.0 in Week 2, but the volume isn't high enough for that to matter.

Gainwell is currently rostered in 74% of Yahoo leagues, but saw a 6% decrease in Week 1. Expect that number to go down again heading into Week 3. Gainwell can safely be kept out of lineups as of press time.

However, Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles claims that Gainwell will still play a large role in the offense. We'll see.

Rico Dowdle, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

While Jaylen Warren is listed on the depth chart as the starting running back for the Pittsburgh Steelers, fellow tailback Rico Dowdle (toe) was also expected to be a large part of the offense. To date, through two games in 2026, Dowdle has had limited opportunities, and he has been inefficient when he does get touches.

Dowdle has produced just 37 rushing yards on 15 carries (2.5 yards per carry) and four receptions for 28 yards. He has not scored a touchdown. In a 20-3  loss to the New England Patriots in Week 2, Dowdle earned the start and rushed seven times for 22 yards (3.1 yards per carry) and caught two passes for 22 yards.

Unfortunately, in addition to the poor play on the field, Dowdle is also dealing with a toe injury, and his status for a Week 3 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals is unclear. Dowdle was carted off the field in the second quarter against the Patriots on Sunday. He was hurt on a play where quarterback Aaron Rodgers fumbled the ball and lost 36 yards before Pittsburgh eventually recovered.

Dowdle reentered the game in the second half, but was later forced to exit the game once again and did not return. His status moving forward will need to be watched.

Warren, meanwhile, has amassed 89 rushing yards on 21 carries (4.2 yards per carry) and seven receptions for 61 yards. He is also yet to find the end zone in a rudderless Pittsburgh offense that has only scored one offensive touchdown in 2026.

With the injury, Dowdle only played 18 offensive snaps in Week 2. He played 39 snaps on offense in a 20-13 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 . Warren saw 50 snaps in Week 2 for obvious reasons after playing 25 snaps in Week 1.

According to SumerSports, Dowdle has an abysmal total EPA of minus-5.57. Regardless of whether Dowdle is active for Week 3 or not, it is best to leave him on the bench.

The chart in the tweet below illustrates how much Dowdle has struggled so far this season.

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