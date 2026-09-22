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Should I Drop Marvin Harrison Jr.? Fantasy Football Outlook for Week 3 (2026)

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Marvin Harrison Jr. - Fantasy Football Rankings, WR, Waiver Wire, NFL DFS, Rookies

Should I drop Marvin Harrison Jr. for fantasy football Week 3? Is Marvin Harrison Jr. a safe player to cut? Read the fantasy football waivers outlook.

In This Article hide
Should I Drop Marvin Harrison Jr. in Fantasy Football?
Who Should I Pickup for Fantasy Football?
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., thus far in his career, has been speculated to be one of the biggest busts of all time. Through two games in 2026, the former No. 4 overall pick, once hyped as a generational talent at his position, has caught the ball a single time.

The Cardinals don't exactly have an explosive offense. Their starting quarterback, Jacoby Brissett, is far from an elite signal-caller. But Harrison is being outshone by nearly every other offensive weapon that's had significant playing time this season.

Fantasy football managers in redraft leagues likely feel swindled for once again trusting in Harrison to have a breakout season. Such an upstart year seems increasingly unlikely at this point. But should you drop Harrison in fantasy football leagues? Let's dive in.

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Should I Drop Marvin Harrison Jr. in Fantasy Football?

A player you drafted within the first six or so rounds in fantasy football drafts is probably someone you should at least keep on your roster. However, it's hard to make an argument to put him in starting lineups right now -- he only has one catch for 33 yards through two games.

He's also been targeted only four times despite playing over 70 percent of his team's offensive snaps in both contests. He's effectively a ghost on the field -- even WR Kendrick Bourne, an outcast from multiple other NFL teams, has 10 catches on 11 targets for 86 yards to start the season.

While the offense is somewhat dysfunctional, that doesn't explain how WR Michael Wilson was so productive last season in Harrison's role. Perhaps it's time to admit that Harrison simply isn't the player he was projected to be and hasn't been at that level at any point in the last two-plus seasons.

His film has been extremely concerning. He lacks "get-off" at the line, hasn't been separating at a high level consistently, and struggles to make difficult contested catches despite being 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds. Brissett often doesn't even look his way when dropping back to pass.

This team's WR1 is Wilson, and its top pass-catcher is tight end Trey McBride. Those two have been playing well while Harrison's been running wind sprints on the field in pads most of the time. No clear indicators of a bounce-back have popped up. That doesn't mean he'll never have good games, but he's tough to ever reasonably want to start.

He's firmly in WR4 territory entering Week 3.

 

Who Should I Pickup for Fantasy Football?

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman bafflingly gave up on his route on the last Ravens offensive play of their Week 2 loss to the New Orleans Saints, resulting in the game-sealing interception. He's still a far better player to start than Harrison, as long as Ravens WR1 Zay Flowers (hamstring) remains sidelined with his hamstring injury.

The Ravens offense looks improved with new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle, and Bateman currently leads an extremely depleted pass-catching corps.

Another WR you can target on waivers is New York Jets wideout Adonai Mitchell. Last week, he was targeted 12 times by QB Geno Smith, and hauled in six of those passes for 63 yards. Through two contests, he actually has one more target than Wilson, though the latter clearly leads the team in receiving.

A third intriguing option is Washington Commanders rookie wideout, Antonio Williams. The other two starting receivers on his team are both 30 years old or older, meaning they could deal with significant injury problems this season as their bodies break down. Williams showed excellent efficiency in Week 1, and almost scored his second touchdown in Week 2.

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 3?

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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Rashod Bateman, Adonai Mitchell, Antonio Williams. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pickup... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on Rashod Bateman, Adonai Mitchell, Antonio Williams. He is one of the most common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Rashod Bateman, Adonai Mitchell, Antonio Williams:

Rashod Bateman
vs
Xavier Worthy
Rashod Bateman
vs
Brenton Strange
Rashod Bateman
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Tyler Allgeier
Rashod Bateman
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Adonai Mitchell
Rashod Bateman
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Terrance Ferguson
Rashod Bateman
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Keon Coleman
Rashod Bateman
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Dontayvion Wicks
Rashod Bateman
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Kaleb Johnson
Rashod Bateman
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Tyjae Spears
Rashod Bateman
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Oronde Gadsden
Rashod Bateman
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Khalil Shakir
Rashod Bateman
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Denzel Boston
Rashod Bateman
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Devaughn Vele
Rashod Bateman
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Romeo Doubs
Rashod Bateman
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Tre Tucker
Rashod Bateman
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Keenan Allen
Adonai Mitchell
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Brenton Strange
Adonai Mitchell
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Keon Coleman
Adonai Mitchell
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Rashod Bateman
Adonai Mitchell
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Kaleb Johnson
Adonai Mitchell
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Xavier Worthy
Adonai Mitchell
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Oronde Gadsden
Adonai Mitchell
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Tyler Allgeier
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Braelon Allen
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Adonai Mitchell
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Keenan Allen
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Adonai Mitchell
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Denzel Boston
Adonai Mitchell
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Devaughn Vele
Adonai Mitchell
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Romeo Doubs
Adonai Mitchell
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Tre Tucker
Adonai Mitchell
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Khalil Shakir
Antonio Williams
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Ryan Flournoy
Antonio Williams
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Malachi Fields
Antonio Williams
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Pat Bryant
Antonio Williams
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Kenyon Sadiq
Antonio Williams
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Chris Bell
Antonio Williams
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Alvin Kamara
Antonio Williams
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Michael Mayer
Antonio Williams
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Kendrick Bourne
Antonio Williams
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Mack Hollins
Antonio Williams
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Pat Freiermuth
Antonio Williams
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Xavier Hutchinson
Antonio Williams
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Denzel Boston
Antonio Williams
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Devaughn Vele
Antonio Williams
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Romeo Doubs
Antonio Williams
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Tre Tucker
Antonio Williams
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Khalil Shakir

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