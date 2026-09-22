Sep 22, 2026, 10:13 AM ET

Duke's defense lacks elite upside in a Week 4 matchup with William & Mary. Over three weeks, Duke's defense ranks outside the top 25 fantasy defenses, allowing 24 total points. They have done a good job getting after the quarterback, with seven sacks on the season; however, they have only one interception and two fumble recoveries. Although the Blue Devils allow only 12.3 points per game, they allow 292 total yards per game. William & Mary comes into this matchup averaging 26 points per game and 336.5 yards per game, although they have not played a defense of Duke's caliber. Per PFF, Duke generated 24 total pressures against Stanford in a 35-7 Week 3 blowout win. The biggest knock on the Duke defense has been its lack of turnovers. If they can generate more than two turnovers against William & Mary, they could be a top 10 unit this week.