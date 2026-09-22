Duke's Defense Has Safe Week 3 Matchup

Sep 22, 2026, 10:37 AM ET

Pittsburgh's defense can finish Week 4 as a top-10 unit. This season, the Pitt defense has been average, posting 25 total fantasy points. They allow only 11.3 points per game, ranking 15th nationally. They also allow only 60 rushing yards per game. From a fantasy perspective, they've been a relatively high-floor option, but they have not generated enough turnovers to be an elite fantasy unit. In Week 4, Pitt welcomes Bucknell, which is averaging only 12.8 points per game and 238 yards per game. Bucknell already has one of the worst rushing attacks in college football, with their two lead backs averaging less than 3.7 yards per carry, and as a team, they have a -0.27 EPA Per Run. Fantasy owners should expect the Pitt defense to post its season-high in sacks and turnovers in Week 4, and it should be a viable start option.