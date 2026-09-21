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Alexandre Pantoja Suffers Unanimous-Decision Loss

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Sep 21, 2026, 8:56 AM ET

Former flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja lost by unanimous decision to current flyweight champion Joshua Van in the main event of UFC 331 on Saturday. The last time Pantoja faced Van in the Octagon, he suffered an arm injury less than 30 seconds into the fight, leading to a TKO win for Van. However, this fight was back-and-forth, but Van's speed, pressure, and boxing were the difference-makers. In 25 minutes of action, Pantoja landed five takedowns and 147 significant strikes. With the loss, Pantoja dropped to 30-7 as a pro and is now 14-5 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Sep 21, 2026, 8:50 AM ET

Flyweight champion Joshua Van defended his title for a second time, beating former flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja via unanimous decision in the main event of UFC 331 on Saturday. It was a back-and-forth fight, but Van's speed and boxing were the difference-makers when it was all over. After five rounds, the judges awarded the fight to Van by unanimous decision, with scores of 49-46, 49-47 and 50-45. In 25 minutes of action, Van landed 181 significant strikes. By beating Pantoja, Van left no doubt that he is the best flyweight in the world.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Sep 21, 2026, 8:38 AM ET

Mauricio Ruffy suffered his first knockout loss since signing with the leading promotion and it was a first-round knockout loss to Arman Tsarukyan in the co-main event of UFC 331 on Saturday. Tsarukyan took Ruffy down early in the first round and then controlled him on the mat for three minutes. Ruffy got up eventually but was immediately pressured up against the cage by Tsarukyan. With four seconds left in the fight, Ruffy got hit with a thunderous elbow by Tsarukyan, which knocked him out cold. In 4:56 of action, Ruffy landed four significant strikes. With the loss, Ruffy dropped to 5-2 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Sep 21, 2026, 8:31 AM ET

Arman Tsarukyan extended his win streak by finishing Mauricio Ruffy via first-round knockout in the co-main event of UFC 331 on Saturday. Time was ticking down in the first round, so Tsarukyan decided to pressure Ruffy up against the cage, and with four seconds left in the first round. Tsarukyan landed an elbow to Ruffy's head, knocking his opponent out cold. In 4:56 of action, Tsarukyan landed a takedown and eight significant strikes. By beating Ruffy, Tsarukyan has most likely become the next in line for a title shot. With the win, Tsarukyan improved to 24-3 as a pro and is now 11-2 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Sep 21, 2026, 8:25 AM ET

Fan-favorite featherweight Dooho Choi suffered a first-round TKO loss to former two-division Bellator champion Patricio Pitbull on the main card of UFC 331 on Saturday. Pitbull perfectly set up a combination, dropping Choi with a vicious right hand before finishing him with punches and elbows. In 3:28 of action, Choi landed 20 significant strikes. With the loss, Choi has dropped to 17-5-1 and is now 6-4-1 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Sep 21, 2026, 8:20 AM ET

Former two-division Bellator champion Patricio Pitbull returned to the win column by finishing Dooho Choi via first-round TKO on the main card of UFC 331 on Saturday. Pitbull earned his first UFC stoppage win by dropping Choi with a right hand and finishing him with follow-up punches. In 3:28 of action, Pitbull landed 38 significant strikes. Since signing with the UFC back in 2025, Pitbull has been alternating wins and losses, going 2-2 in his last four. With the win, Pitbull has improved to 38-9 as a pro.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Sep 18, 2026, 5:17 PM ET

Former flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja will attempt to reclaim the flyweight title when he takes on Joshua Van in the main event of UFC 331 on Saturday. Pantoja was last seen in action in December at UFC 323, where the bout ended after 26 seconds when Pantoja injured his arm while trying to brace for a fall. Prior to that, he was on an eight-fight winning streak and has defended the flyweight title four times. DraftKings sees Pantoja as a slight underdog with a salary of $7,900.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Sep 18, 2026, 5:10 PM ET

Flyweight champion Joshua Van is scheduled for his second title defense against former flyweight title-holder Alexandre Pantoja in the main event of UFC 331 on Saturday. Van made his first successful title defense in his last fight, finishing Tatsuro Taira via fifth-round TKO. Before that fight, Van became the champion when when Pantoja snapped his arm while posting to brace for a fall. DraftKings sees Van as a slight favorite with a salary of $8,300.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Sep 18, 2026, 5:07 PM ET

Mauricio Ruffy will look for his third consecutive win when he takes on Arman Tsarukyan in the co-main event of UFC 331 on Saturday. Ruffy last fought in June at UFC Freedom 250, where he destroyed Michael Chandler to win by first-round TKO. Before that, he stopped Rafael Fiziev via second-round TKO. Since signing with the leading promotion, his only loss in the UFC came to Benoit Saint Denis. DraftKings sees Ruffy as the underdog with a salary of $7,100.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Sep 18, 2026, 5:05 PM ET

Arman Tsarukyan will aim to extend his win streak and become the next title challenger when he takes on Mauricio Ruffy in the co-main event of UFC 331 on Saturday. Tsarukyan was last seen in the Octagon almost a year ago at UFC Qatar, where he extended his win streak by submitting Dan Hooker in the second round. Since then, he's had 12 grappling/wrestling matches. DraftKings sees Tsarukyan as the favorite with a salary of $9,100.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Sep 18, 2026, 5:02 PM ET

Fan-favorite Dooho Choi will look to extend his win streak when he faces off against former two-division Bellator champion Patricio Pitbull on the main card of UFC 331 on Saturday. Choi was last seen in the Octagon in May at UFC Vegas 117, where he extended his win streak by finishing Daniel Santos via second-round TKO. He is currently on a four-fight unbeaten streak. DraftKings sees Choi as the favorite with a salary of $8,900.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Sep 18, 2026, 4:52 PM ET

Former two-division Bellator champion Patricio Pitbull will look to return to the win column when he takes on fan-favorite Dooho Choi on the main card of UFC 331 on Saturday. Pitbull was last seen in action in April at UFC 327, where he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Aaron Pico. Before his fight with Pico, Pitbull defeated Dan Ige via unanimous decision. DraftKings sees Pitbull as the underdog with a salary of $7,300.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Sep 14, 2026, 11:22 AM ET

Jose Delgado suffered a third-round submission loss to Jean Silva in the main event of Noche UFC 4 on Saturday. Delgado had some success in the first round and even stunned Silva in the opening round, but then Silva came out aggressive in the second and third rounds, and eventually, he found an opening and submitted Delgado via one armed rear-naked choke. In 12:57 of action, Delgado landed 40 significant strikes. With the loss, Delgado dropped to 12-3 as a pro and is now 4-2 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Sep 14, 2026, 11:19 AM ET

Jean Silva won his second straight fight by scoring a third-round submission win over Jose Delgado in the main event of Noche UFC 4 on Saturday. Silva started slow and got stunned in the first round, before turning things around in the second and the third rounds, finding an opening at 2:57 of the third round to secure a one-arm rear-naked choke that forced Delgado to tap out. In 12:57 of action, Silva landed a takedown and 39 significant strikes. With the win, Silva improved to 18-3 as a pro and is now 7-1 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Sep 14, 2026, 11:10 AM ET

Joseph Morales suffered a split-decision loss to former two-time flyweight champion Brandon Moreno in the co-main event of Noche UFC 4 on Saturday. The fight was extremely close where a lot of fans though Morales should have won the fight. In the end, two judges scored the fight 30-27 in favor of Moreno, while one judge scored the fight 29-28 in favor of Morales. In 15 minutes of action, Morales landed a takedown and 71 significant strikes. With the loss, Morales dropped to 14-3 as a pro and is now 3-3 in the UFC. --Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Sep 14, 2026, 11:07 AM ET

Former two-time flyweight champion Brandon Moreno returned to the win column by beating Joseph Morales via split decision in the co-main event of Noche UFC 4 on Saturday. It was a close fight but Moreno proved why he's still one of the best flyweights on the planet by showing his slick boxing and grappling. When the fight was over, two judges scored the fight 30-27 in favor of Moreno while the third judge scored the fight 29-28 in favor of Morales. In 15 minutes of action, Moreno landed two takedowns and 67 significant strikes. With the win, Moreno improved to 12-7-2 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Sep 14, 2026, 10:57 AM ET

Marwan Rahiki is no longer undefeated as he suffered a unanimous decision loss to unbeaten prospect Tommy McMillen on the main card of Noche UFC 4 on Saturday. It was a back-and-forth fight, with Rahiki nearly scoring a knockout finish in the second round and then McMillen coming back to win the third round and the fight. It was a close fight, but ultimately McMillen did more to win the fight. In 15 minutes of action, Rahiki landed a takedown and 79 significant strikes. With the loss, Rahiki dropped to 9-1 as a pro and is now 2-1 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Sep 14, 2026, 10:43 AM ET

Undefeated prospect Tommy McMillen extended his win streak by beating Marwan Rahiki via unanimous decision on the main card of Noche UFC 4 on Saturday. It was an incredible, back-and-forth fight where McMillen survived a knockdown and a flurry of follow-up punches, just to get up and overwhelm Rahiki with his volume. In 15 minutes of action, McMillen landed five takedowns and 81 significant strikes. With the win, McMillen improved to 12-0 as a pro and is now 3-0 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Sep 14, 2026, 10:36 AM ET

Former title challenger Manon Fiorot suffered a unanimous decision loss to former women's flyweight champion Alexa Grasso on the main card of Noche UFC 4 on Saturday. It took her some time to get going, and she even got dropped in the first round, but eventually adjusted and tried to get her offence going a little more. In the end, Grasso won all three rounds on the judges' scorecards. In 15 minutes of action, Fiorot landed 72 significant strikes. With the loss, Fiorot dropped to 13-3 as a pro and is now 8-2 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Sep 14, 2026, 10:31 AM ET

Former women's flyweight champion Alexa Grasso won her second straight fight by beating Manon Fiorot on the main card of UFC Noche 4 on Saturday. Grasso came out aggressive and scored an early knockdown, and although she didn't get the finish, she still had a great performance from start to finish. In the end, all three judges scored the fight 29-28 for Grasso. In 15 minutes of action, Grasso landed 80 significant strikes. By beating Fiorot, Grasso most likely became the next in line for a title shot.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Sep 11, 2026, 1:00 PM ET

Jose Delgado will look to extend his win streak when he takes on Jean Silva in the main event of Noche UFC 4 on Saturday. Delgado, who is a late replacement for Yair Rodriguez, was last seen in action in July at UFC Oklahoma, where he defeated Austin Bashi via unanimous decision. Prior to his fight with Bashi, Delgado edged out a split decision win over Andre Fili. DraftKings sees Delgado as a massive underdog with a salary of $6,900.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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