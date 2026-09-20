Meechie Johnson Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Lakers
Sep 20, 2026, 9:09 AM ETThe Los Angeles Lakers signed guard Meechie Johnson to a training camp contract Friday, according to Paul Garcia of The Spot Up Shot, with Law Murray of The Athletic reporting that it is an Exhibit 10 deal. The 23-year-old went undrafted after averaging 17.2 points, 4.3 assists, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.3 steals in 31.4 minutes across 32 starts for South Carolina. Johnson later averaged 4.4 points and 2.2 assists across five Summer League appearances with Miami. The Lakers own his G-League rights, making the Coachella Valley Lakers a realistic destination if he is waived. With Los Angeles already facing a roster crunch, Johnson is unlikely to see enough NBA minutes to carry fantasy value.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Paul Garcia
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Obi Agbim Signs Training Camp Deal with Warriors
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 20, 2026, 9:01 AM ETThe Golden State Warriors signed guard Obi Agbim to a training camp contract, according to Paul Garcia of The Spot Up Shot. The 24-year-old went undrafted out of Baylor after averaging 10.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 3.1 assists across 33 starts last season. Agbim led the Bears with 78 made threes after shooting 43.7 percent from deep at Wyoming the previous year. His shooting gives him a useful skill to bring into camp, but a regular NBA role remains a long shot. Agbim is expected to continue his development with the Santa Cruz Warriors, keeping him off the fantasy radar for now.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Paul Garcia
Jayden Nunn Signs Training Camp Deal with Spurs
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 19, 2026, 9:35 AM ETThe San Antonio Spurs signed guard Jayden Nunn to a training camp contract Friday, according to Paul Garcia, bringing their roster to 19 players. The former Baylor guard spent last season with the Austin Spurs, averaging 15.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.2 steals in 28.2 minutes across 47 games while shooting 40.1 percent from three. Nunn was quieter during Summer League, posting 3.9 points in 14.8 minutes across seven appearances. San Antonio owns his G-League rights, making another stint in Austin a realistic outcome. With De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, and Dylan Harper ahead of him, Nunn is unlikely to get enough minutes to make a fantasy impact.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Paul Garcia
Elias Ralph Joins Warriors on Training Camp Contract
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 19, 2026, 9:26 AM ETThe Golden State Warriors have signed forward Elias Ralph on a training camp contract, according to Paul Garcia of The Spot Up Shot. The deal likely includes Exhibit 10 language, which would earn Ralph a bonus if he is waived and spends at least 60 days in Santa Cruz. The 6-foot-7 Canadian spent Summer League with Sacramento after working out for Golden State before the draft. At Pacific last season, he averaged 16.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 blocks, and 0.9 steals while shooting 40.9 percent from deep. That profile fits a need. With Jimmy Butler (knee) and Moses Moody (knee) facing extended recoveries, the Warriors are thin on the wing and have leaned toward combo forwards like Alex Toohey in camp. Ralph is a long shot for rotation minutes, but a strong camp could push him into the two-way conversation.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Paul Garcia
Nick Boyd Signs Training Camp Deal with Warriors
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 19, 2026, 9:20 AM ETThe Golden State Warriors have signed guard Nick Boyd to a training camp contract, according to Paul Garcia of The Spot Up Shot. Boyd initially agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal after going undrafted in June following a strong final season at Wisconsin, where he averaged 20.7 points, 4.3 assists, and 3.8 rebounds while earning All-Big Ten Second Team honors. The 25-year-old flashed his playmaking with a 10-assist game during the California Classic but shot just 22.2 percent from three across seven Summer League appearances. With Golden State's 15-man roster filled and LJ Cryer and Malevy Leons occupying two-way spots, Boyd will likely need to compete for the final two-way opening or continue his development with Santa Cruz.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Paul Garcia
Bucks Sign Jake Stephens
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 19, 2026, 9:12 AM ETThe Milwaukee Bucks have signed center Jake Stephens, the team announced Thursday, filling the final spot on their 21-man offseason roster. The 26-year-old spent last season with KK Split in Croatia, averaging 9.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in 16.1 minutes across 61 games while shooting 54.2 percent from the field. Stephens faces a crowded path to NBA minutes with Myles Turner, Kel'el Ware, and Jericho Sims already in Milwaukee's frontcourt, while John Butler Jr. is also in camp. Stephens carries little fantasy appeal and appears more likely to wind up with the Wisconsin Herd than secure a regular-season role.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Anton Watson Returns to Lakers on Exhibit 10 Deal
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 19, 2026, 9:02 AM ETThe Los Angeles Lakers have signed forward Anton Watson to an Exhibit 10 contract, according to Jovan Buha of The Athletic. The 25-year-old also went through camp with Los Angeles last year before being waived ahead of the regular season. Watson spent 2025-26 with the South Bay Lakers, averaging 11.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.4 steals in 27.2 minutes across 50 games. Los Angeles already has 16 guaranteed contracts and all three two-way spots filled, leaving Watson with a difficult path to the NBA roster. Another stint with the Lakers' G League affiliate, now the Coachella Valley Lakers, looks more realistic and keeps him off the fantasy radar.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Jovan Buha
Cavaliers Promote Brandon Weems to General Manager
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 18, 2026, 8:40 PM ETThe Cleveland Cavaliers are promoting Brandon Weems to general manager under president of basketball operations Koby Altman, ESPN's Shams Charania reports. Weems replaces Mike Gansey, who left in May to become Philadelphia's president of basketball operations, after serving as Cleveland's assistant GM since 2022. The promotion maintains continuity after an offseason that reshaped much of the Cavaliers' supporting cast. Peyton Watson (hamstring) is one of the most notable additions and projects as the fifth starter alongside Donovan Mitchell, James Harden, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen. Watson averaged 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.1 blocks, and 0.9 steals with Denver last season, giving him fantasy appeal if his defensive production carries over into a steady role.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Shams Charania
Pelle Larsson Agrees to Four-Year Extension with Heat
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 18, 2026, 8:33 PM ETMiami Heat guard Pelle Larsson has agreed to a four-year, $60 million extension with a mutual option for 2030-31, ESPN's Shams Charania reports. The deal keeps the 25-year-old out of restricted free agency next summer after he averaged 11.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.4 assists in 26.4 minutes across 70 games, including 54 starts. Larsson shot an efficient 49.6 percent from the field but just 32.3 percent from three. Miami added Klay Thompson and Tim Hardaway Jr. to provide more shooting around Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo, creating more competition for perimeter minutes. Larsson's playmaking and efficiency should keep him involved, but a crowded rotation could limit another jump in fantasy value.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Shams Charania
Ausar Thompson Agrees to Five-Year Extension with Pistons
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 18, 2026, 8:25 PM ETDetroit Pistons guard/forward Ausar Thompson has agreed to a five-year, $155 million rookie-scale extension, ESPN's Shams Charania reports. The fully guaranteed deal follows a season in which Thompson earned All-Defensive First Team honors and finished third in Defensive Player of the Year voting. The 23-year-old averaged 9.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.9 blocks across 73 games while shooting 52.5 percent from the field. His 6-for-24 mark from three and 57.1 percent free-throw shooting remain fantasy concerns, but Thompson's elite steals production gives him considerable value even without much scoring. More minutes would only raise his defensive-stat ceiling.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Shams Charania
Cam Whitmore Lands Two-Way Deal with Nuggets
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 18, 2026, 8:17 PM ETAccording to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Denver Nuggets are signing forward Cam Whitmore to a two-way contract. The 22-year-old has already joined the team for workouts after Cleveland waived him following an August multi-team trade. Whitmore averaged 9.2 points and 2.8 rebounds in 16.9 minutes across 21 games with Washington last season before a blood clot in his right shoulder ended his year. He posted 12.3 points per game as a Houston rookie, so the scoring upside is there. DeMar DeRozan gives Denver a proven second-unit scorer, leaving Whitmore to fight for spot minutes. He is worth monitoring but needs a regular rotation role before carrying fantasy value.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Shams Charania
Keyonte George Agrees to Five-Year Extension with Jazz
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 18, 2026, 8:09 PM ETUtah Jazz guard Keyonte George has agreed to a five-year, $157.5 million rookie-scale extension, ESPN's Shams Charania and Tim MacMahon report. The deal includes no player or team options. The 22-year-old earned the payday after averaging career highs of 23.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 1.1 steals across 54 games while shooting 45.6 percent from the field, 37.1 percent from three, and 89.2 percent at the line. His usage could take a hit with No. 2 pick Darryn Peterson joining Lauri Markkanen, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Ace Bailey, but George's playmaking and strong free-throw shooting should help preserve his fantasy value even if his scoring dips.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Shams Charania
Jules Bernard Returns to Timberwolves on Camp Deal
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 18, 2026, 9:46 AM ETThe Minnesota Timberwolves have signed guard/forward Jules Bernard to a training camp contract, according to Paul Garcia of The Spot Up Shot. It marks his third deal with Minnesota in less than a year after a camp stint last fall and a brief two-way contract in February. Bernard averaged 22.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 1.1 steals across 45 games with the Iowa Wolves last season. With LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards, Ayo Dosunmu, Bones Hyland, and Terrence Shannon Jr. already in the backcourt, Bernard faces a difficult path to NBA minutes. Another stint in Iowa remains the likeliest outcome, leaving him off the fantasy radar.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Paul Garcia
David Stockton Signs Training Camp Deal with Suns
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 18, 2026, 9:34 AM ETThe Phoenix Suns have signed guard David Stockton to a training camp contract, according to Paul Garcia of The Spot Up Shot. The 35-year-old has appeared in only six NBA regular-season games, split between Sacramento and Utah, while spending most of his career in the G-League and overseas. Stockton averaged 14.2 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 5.6 assists with the Valley Suns in 2024-25. Phoenix already has Devin Booker, Jalen Green, Collin Gillespie, and Jordan Goodwin in the backcourt, leaving Stockton with a difficult path to NBA minutes. He is more likely to provide G-League depth than make a fantasy impact.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Paul Garcia
Adem Bona Suffers Foot Sprain Ahead of Training Camp
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 18, 2026, 9:27 AM ETPhiladelphia 76ers center Adem Bona (foot) was diagnosed with a sprain after getting hurt while playing for Turkey in the FIBA World Cup qualifiers and will be reevaluated at the start of training camp. Bona averaged 8.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 3.0 blocks across four qualifiers and is expected to resume on-court workouts within the first two weeks of camp. The 23-year-old posted 4.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks in 17.4 minutes last season. Ariel Hukporti should get an early opportunity to compete for backup minutes behind Joel Embiid, but Bona's shot-blocking gives him fantasy appeal whenever his role expands.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Derek Bodner
Trevor Keels Lands Exhibit 10 Deal with Wizards
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 18, 2026, 9:16 AM ETFree-agent guard Trevor Keels has agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Washington Wizards, according to Spotrac's Keith Smith. The Capital City Go-Go recently acquired his G-League rights, giving Keels a likely landing spot if he is waived after camp. The Clinton, Maryland, native averaged 20.1 points and 3.3 assists while shooting 40.2 percent from three across 27 regular-season games for Sioux Falls last season. He later earned a two-way deal with Miami but played only 15 NBA minutes across eight appearances. With Trae Young, Tre Mann, and several young guards already in Washington's backcourt, Keels will need to earn a two-way spot before carrying any fantasy relevance.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Keith Smith
Saddiq Bey Agrees to Three-Year Extension with Pelicans
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 18, 2026, 9:05 AM ETNew Orleans Pelicans forward Saddiq Bey has agreed to a three-year, $55.5 million extension, ESPN's Shams Charania reports. The fully guaranteed deal includes a trade kicker and runs through 2029-30. Bey missed all of 2024-25 after tearing his left ACL, then returned to average a career-high 17.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 2.1 threes in 31.2 minutes across 72 games. He finished third on New Orleans in scoring. Bennedict Mathurin's arrival gives new coach Jamahl Mosley another wing scorer alongside Trey Murphy III and Herbert Jones, which could trim Bey's touches. Still, Bey should retain a steady role and remain a useful source of points and threes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Shams Charania
Duop Reath Lands One-Year Deal with Suns
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 17, 2026, 9:32 AM ETThe Phoenix Suns are signing forward/center Duop Reath (foot), ESPN's Shams Charania reports, with Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro adding that it's a one-year, veteran-minimum deal. Reath adds depth with Mark Williams (shoulder), expected to miss several months following labrum surgery. The 30-year-old hasn't played since Jan. 18 after a right-foot stress fracture required season-ending surgery, but he shot 41.8 percent from three in limited action last season. Reath can provide a floor-spacing option, though Khaman Maluach and Oso Ighodaro have the clearer paths to meaningful minutes and fantasy value while Williams is sidelined.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Shams Charania
Elfrid Payton Agrees to Deal with Kings
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 17, 2026, 9:23 AM ETFree-agent guard Elfrid Payton has agreed to a deal with the Sacramento Kings and will compete for a roster spot, HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reports. The 32-year-old reunites with general manager Scott Perry after previous stops together in Orlando and New York. Payton last played in 2024-25, averaging 3.5 points and 6.9 assists across 24 games with New Orleans and Charlotte. His path to minutes is narrow with rookie Darius Acuff Jr. and Ben Simmons ahead in the ball-handling mix, while Sacramento could carry only 14 players to preserve luxury-tax flexibility. Even if Payton makes the team, his fantasy outlook remains limited.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Michael Scotto
Knicks Sign James Wiseman to Exhibit 9 Deal
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 17, 2026, 9:17 AM ETAccording to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, the New York Knicks have signed center James Wiseman to an Exhibit 9 contract. The former No. 2 overall pick joins Drew Eubanks, Bruce Brown, John Konchar, and Ochai Agbaji in a five-player battle for what is effectively one roster spot if New York stays below the second apron. Wiseman has played only five games over the past two seasons after tearing his left Achilles in Indiana's 2024-25 opener but owns career averages of 9.0 points and 5.5 rebounds in 18.8 minutes. With Karl-Anthony Towns and Andre Drummond ahead of him, Wiseman would likely need injuries to carve out meaningful fantasy value.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Michael Scotto
Ochai Agbaji Joins Knicks on Exhibit 9 Deal
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 17, 2026, 9:10 AM ETAccording to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, the New York Knicks have signed guard/forward Ochai Agbaji to an Exhibit 9 contract. The 26-year-old averaged 5.1 points while shooting 26.6 percent from three across 62 games with Toronto and Brooklyn last season, a steep decline from his 10.4 points and 39.9 percent mark from deep in 2024-25. Agbaji now enters a five-player camp battle for what is effectively one roster spot unless New York makes another move. Even if he sticks, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, and Josh Hart leave limited wing minutes and little immediate fantasy upside.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Michael Scotto