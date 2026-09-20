Meechie Johnson Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Lakers

Sep 20, 2026, 9:01 AM ET

The Golden State Warriors signed guard Obi Agbim to a training camp contract, according to Paul Garcia of The Spot Up Shot. The 24-year-old went undrafted out of Baylor after averaging 10.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 3.1 assists across 33 starts last season. Agbim led the Bears with 78 made threes after shooting 43.7 percent from deep at Wyoming the previous year. His shooting gives him a useful skill to bring into camp, but a regular NBA role remains a long shot. Agbim is expected to continue his development with the Santa Cruz Warriors, keeping him off the fantasy radar for now.