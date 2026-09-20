Noah Fifita Throws Four TD Passes In Win Over Northern Illinois

Sep 19, 2026, 10:38 AM ET

Running back Darius Taylor will miss Minnesota's Week 3 matchup with Akron on Saturday due to a lower-body injury, according to ESPN's Pete Thames. Per Thames, Taylor went through a medical warm-up in the hours leading up to the game, and it has been determined that he will be sidelined against the Zips. The Gophers' running back has led the way out of the Minnesota backfield, carrying the ball 20 times for 71 yards and three touchdowns through his team's first two games of the season. He has also recorded four receptions for 36 yards. Without Taylor, who is RotoBaller's RB15, the Gophers will likely turn to TJ Thomas, who has totaled 10 carries for 51 yards, along with six receptions for 63 yards, as their second option out of the backfield.