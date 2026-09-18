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Dooho Choi Looks To Extend His Win Streak

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Sep 18, 2026, 5:02 PM ET

Fan-favorite Dooho Choi will look to extend his win streak when he faces off against former two-division Bellator champion Patricio Pitbull on the main card of UFC 331 on Saturday. Choi was last seen in the Octagon in May at UFC Vegas 117, where he extended his win streak by finishing Daniel Santos via second-round TKO. He is currently on a four-fight unbeaten streak. DraftKings sees Choi as the favorite with a salary of $8,900.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Sep 18, 2026, 4:52 PM ET

Former two-division Bellator champion Patricio Pitbull will look to return to the win column when he takes on fan-favorite Dooho Choi on the main card of UFC 331 on Saturday. Pitbull was last seen in action in April at UFC 327, where he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Aaron Pico. Before his fight with Pico, Pitbull defeated Dan Ige via unanimous decision. DraftKings sees Pitbull as the underdog with a salary of $7,300.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Sep 14, 2026, 11:22 AM ET

Jose Delgado suffered a third-round submission loss to Jean Silva in the main event of Noche UFC 4 on Saturday. Delgado had some success in the first round and even stunned Silva in the opening round, but then Silva came out aggressive in the second and third rounds, and eventually, he found an opening and submitted Delgado via one armed rear-naked choke. In 12:57 of action, Delgado landed 40 significant strikes. With the loss, Delgado dropped to 12-3 as a pro and is now 4-2 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Sep 14, 2026, 11:19 AM ET

Jean Silva won his second straight fight by scoring a third-round submission win over Jose Delgado in the main event of Noche UFC 4 on Saturday. Silva started slow and got stunned in the first round, before turning things around in the second and the third rounds, finding an opening at 2:57 of the third round to secure a one-arm rear-naked choke that forced Delgado to tap out. In 12:57 of action, Silva landed a takedown and 39 significant strikes. With the win, Silva improved to 18-3 as a pro and is now 7-1 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Sep 14, 2026, 11:10 AM ET

Joseph Morales suffered a split-decision loss to former two-time flyweight champion Brandon Moreno in the co-main event of Noche UFC 4 on Saturday. The fight was extremely close where a lot of fans though Morales should have won the fight. In the end, two judges scored the fight 30-27 in favor of Moreno, while one judge scored the fight 29-28 in favor of Morales. In 15 minutes of action, Morales landed a takedown and 71 significant strikes. With the loss, Morales dropped to 14-3 as a pro and is now 3-3 in the UFC. --Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Sep 14, 2026, 11:07 AM ET

Former two-time flyweight champion Brandon Moreno returned to the win column by beating Joseph Morales via split decision in the co-main event of Noche UFC 4 on Saturday. It was a close fight but Moreno proved why he's still one of the best flyweights on the planet by showing his slick boxing and grappling. When the fight was over, two judges scored the fight 30-27 in favor of Moreno while the third judge scored the fight 29-28 in favor of Morales. In 15 minutes of action, Moreno landed two takedowns and 67 significant strikes. With the win, Moreno improved to 12-7-2 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Sep 14, 2026, 10:57 AM ET

Marwan Rahiki is no longer undefeated as he suffered a unanimous decision loss to unbeaten prospect Tommy McMillen on the main card of Noche UFC 4 on Saturday. It was a back-and-forth fight, with Rahiki nearly scoring a knockout finish in the second round and then McMillen coming back to win the third round and the fight. It was a close fight, but ultimately McMillen did more to win the fight. In 15 minutes of action, Rahiki landed a takedown and 79 significant strikes. With the loss, Rahiki dropped to 9-1 as a pro and is now 2-1 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Sep 14, 2026, 10:43 AM ET

Undefeated prospect Tommy McMillen extended his win streak by beating Marwan Rahiki via unanimous decision on the main card of Noche UFC 4 on Saturday. It was an incredible, back-and-forth fight where McMillen survived a knockdown and a flurry of follow-up punches, just to get up and overwhelm Rahiki with his volume. In 15 minutes of action, McMillen landed five takedowns and 81 significant strikes. With the win, McMillen improved to 12-0 as a pro and is now 3-0 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Sep 14, 2026, 10:36 AM ET

Former title challenger Manon Fiorot suffered a unanimous decision loss to former women's flyweight champion Alexa Grasso on the main card of Noche UFC 4 on Saturday. It took her some time to get going, and she even got dropped in the first round, but eventually adjusted and tried to get her offence going a little more. In the end, Grasso won all three rounds on the judges' scorecards. In 15 minutes of action, Fiorot landed 72 significant strikes. With the loss, Fiorot dropped to 13-3 as a pro and is now 8-2 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Sep 14, 2026, 10:31 AM ET

Former women's flyweight champion Alexa Grasso won her second straight fight by beating Manon Fiorot on the main card of UFC Noche 4 on Saturday. Grasso came out aggressive and scored an early knockdown, and although she didn't get the finish, she still had a great performance from start to finish. In the end, all three judges scored the fight 29-28 for Grasso. In 15 minutes of action, Grasso landed 80 significant strikes. By beating Fiorot, Grasso most likely became the next in line for a title shot.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Sep 11, 2026, 1:00 PM ET

Jose Delgado will look to extend his win streak when he takes on Jean Silva in the main event of Noche UFC 4 on Saturday. Delgado, who is a late replacement for Yair Rodriguez, was last seen in action in July at UFC Oklahoma, where he defeated Austin Bashi via unanimous decision. Prior to his fight with Bashi, Delgado edged out a split decision win over Andre Fili. DraftKings sees Delgado as a massive underdog with a salary of $6,900.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Sep 11, 2026, 12:46 PM ET

Jean Silva will look for his second consecutive win when he faces off against Jose Delgado in the main event of Noche UFC 4 on Saturday. Silva was originally scheduled to take on former interim featherweight champion Yair Rodriguez, but Rodríguez withdrew from the fight due to injury and was replaced by Delgado. Silva was last seen in action in January at UFC 324, where he returned to the win column by defeating Arnold Allen by unanimous decision. DraftKings sees Silva as a massive favorite with a salary of $9,300.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Sep 11, 2026, 12:40 PM ET

Joseph Morales will look to extend his win streak when he faces off against former two-time flyweight champion Brandon Moreno in the co-main event of Noche UFC 4 on Saturday. Morales was last seen competing in November 2025 at UFC Vegas 111, where he extended his win streak by finishing Matt Schnell via first-round submission. Prior to that, he made his UFC debut on UFC 319 against Alibi Idiris. DraftKings sees Morales as a slight favorite with a salary of $8,300.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Sep 11, 2026, 12:29 PM ET

Former two-time flyweight champion Brandon Moreno will look to bounce back in the win column when he takes on surging Joseph Morales in the co-main event of Noche UFC 4 on Saturday. Moreno is fighting to remain relevant in the flyweight division as he's lost his last two fights to Tatsuro Taira and Lone'er Kavanagh, two of the most prominent up-and-coming stars in the flyweight division. DraftKings sees Moreno as a slight underdog with a salary of $7,900.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Sep 11, 2026, 12:25 PM ET

Unbeaten prospect Tommy McMillen is scheduled to take on undefeated Marwan Rahiki on the main card of Noche UFC 4 on Saturday. McMillen earned his UFC contract last year by beating David Mgoyan via majority decision on Dana White's Contender Series, and since then, he's had two fights in the UFC. McMillen was last seen in action in July at UFC Oklahoma, where he extended his win streak by finishing Alberto Mones via third-round TKO. DraftKings sees McMillen as the favorite with a salary of $8,600.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Sep 11, 2026, 12:10 PM ET

Marwan Rahiki will look to extend his win streak and remain unbeaten as he takes on Tommy McMillen on the main card of Noche UFC 4 on Saturday. Rahiki earned his spot on the roster last year by beating Ananias Malumba via second-round TKO on Dana White's Contender Series. Since then, he's had two fights in the promotion, beating Harry Handwick and, more recently, Ollie Schmid via third-round TKO. DraftKings sees Rahiki as the underdog with a salary of $7,600.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Sep 11, 2026, 11:58 AM ET

Former women's flyweight champion Alexa Grasso will look to win back-to-back fights when she takes on former title challenger Manon Fiorot on the main card of Noche UFC 4 on Saturday. Grasso was last seen in the Octagon in March at UFC Seattle, where she bounced back in the win column by beating Maycee Barber via first-round knockout. Prior to that, Grasso was on a two-fight skid, having lost to Valentina Shevchenko and Natalia Silva. DraftKings sees Grasso as the underdog with a salary of $7,300.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Sep 11, 2026, 11:45 AM ET

Former title challenger Manon Fiorot looks to win back-to-back fights when she faces off against former women's flyweight champion Alexa Grasso on the main card of Noche UFC 4 on Saturday. Fiorot was last seen in action in October 2025 at UFC Vancouver, where she returned to the win column by beating Jasmine Jasudavicius via first-round TKO. Prior to that, she suffered her first loss since signing with the promotion, and it was a unanimous decision loss to Valentina Shevchenko. DraftKings sees Fiorot as the favorite with a salary of $8,900.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Sep 7, 2026, 10:49 AM ET

Former two-division KSW champion Salahdine Parnasse made a successful promotional debut by finishing fan-favorite Dan Hooker via first-round TKO in the main event of UFC Paris on Saturday. Hooker was landing leg kicks, but Parnasse adjusted and started checking them and with about two minutes in, Parnasse started pressuring Hooker. Not long after, Parnasse landed a vicious body kick that hurt Hooker, and for the finish, he grazed Hooker with a left head kick and then finished him with punches. In 2:35 of action, Parnasse landed 12 significant strikes. After the fight Parnasse called on the promotion to give him one of the division's biggest names: Max Holloway.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Sep 7, 2026, 10:41 AM ET

Fan-favorite Dan Hooker suffered a first-round TKO loss to UFC debutant and former two-division KSW champion Salahdine Parnasse in the main event of UFC Paris. Hooker landed a few good leg kicks, but soon Parnasse landed a nasty body kick that hurt Hooker. Parnasse then followed up with a few punches, forcing the referee to stop the fight. In 2:35 of action, Hooker landed 14 significant strikes. With the loss, Hooker dropped to 24-15 as a pro and is now 14-11 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Sep 7, 2026, 10:36 AM ET

Fares Ziam suffered a first-round knockout loss to Axel Sola in the co-main event of UFC Paris on Saturday. Ziam had some success early on with his leg kicks, but Sola managed to close the distance, and he eventually caught Ziam with a thunderous left hand that knocked him out. In 1:40 of action, Ziam landed seven significant strikes. Ziam, who was once a ranked UFC lightweight on a six-fight winning streak, has now dropped two straight. With the loss, Ziam dropped to 18-6 and is now 8-4 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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