Dooho Choi Looks To Extend His Win Streak

Sep 14, 2026, 10:36 AM ET

Former title challenger Manon Fiorot suffered a unanimous decision loss to former women's flyweight champion Alexa Grasso on the main card of Noche UFC 4 on Saturday. It took her some time to get going, and she even got dropped in the first round, but eventually adjusted and tried to get her offence going a little more. In the end, Grasso won all three rounds on the judges' scorecards. In 15 minutes of action, Fiorot landed 72 significant strikes. With the loss, Fiorot dropped to 13-3 as a pro and is now 8-2 in the UFC.