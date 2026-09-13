William Byron Needs to Avoid Trouble at Gateway

Sep 13, 2026, 10:30 AM ET
William Byron isn't having a great summer. Over the last eight Cup Series races, the Hendrick Motorsports driver has managed just two top-10 finishes, and they were both mediocre ninth-place runs at Iowa and Richmond. His Chase started out with a dud at Darlington last weekend, too, as Byron blew an engine and finished 37th. That makes it three straight finishes of 22nd or worse for the Hendrick driver. Can the No. 24 team turn things around at Gateway this weekend, though? Byron qualified back in 24th-place for Sunday's Enjoy Illinois 300 race, so he's already starting at a disadvantage. Although that makes him a decent Place Differential option in DFS, his salary ($9.0K on DraftKings) is a bit high for a driver that has limited high-finish upside. You shouldn't avoid Byron entirely in DFS this weekend, but there are other ways to go with your lineup building.--Jordan McAbeeSource: Frontstretch