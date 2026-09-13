Jeremiyah Love Expected to Suit Up for NFL Debut on Sunday
Jeremiyah Love (ankle) is expected to be active for Sunday's Week 1 contest against the Los Angeles Chargers, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. Love had been listed as questionable, but there was a growing sense in recent days that he would be able to play. The No. 3 pick will be making his NFL debut, so between his lingering injury and his lack of NFL experience, we wouldn't be surprised to see him operate as the No. 2 running back behind Tyler Allgeier. Once he shows that he's healthy and can handle a starter's workload, then he'll climb to the top spot on the depth chart. For Week 1, he ranks as RotoBaller's RB26 in PPR leagues.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller