Mike Washington Jr. Carries Deep-League Appeal into Week 1
Mike Washington Jr. recorded 1,296 scrimmage yards and nine touchdowns on 195 touches in his final collegiate season. After an impressive showing in the preseason, Washington Jr. is now set to open his first NFL season as the RB2 in Las Vegas behind star Raiders back Ashton Jeanty. When Jeanty is fully healthy, Washington Jr. may struggle to earn a fantasy-relevant workload. However, Jeanty suffered an ankle injury late in training camp that has limited his availability in practice over the last few weeks. While Jeanty will be active for the Raiders' season-opener against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Washington Jr. may see a few extra touches. In deeper league formats, Washington Jr. profiles as a low-end flex option in a favorable Week 1 matchup against Miami.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller