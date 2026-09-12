Alvin Kamara Best Left on the Bench in Week 1
Alvin Kamara looks likely to play Sunday against Detroit, but that does not make him a good fantasy start. Kamara practiced fully Friday after being limited the previous two days, though he remains questionable with the knee injury that kept him out for most of training camp. The bigger issue is the workload. Travis Etienne Jr. is expected to lead the backfield, and the Saints can also mix in Kendre Miller even with Audric Estime ruled out. Kamara is coming off a 2025 season in which he ran for 471 yards and one touchdown in 11 games while catching 33 passes for 186 yards. Detroit was also one of the tougher matchups for running backs last season. RotoBaller has Kamara at RB63 for Week 1 and recommends leaving him out of starting lineups. His receiving role should eventually bring back some PPR value, but this is not the week to chase it.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller