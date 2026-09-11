Byron Buxton to Undergo Season-Ending Hip Surgery
Byron Buxton (hip) will undergo arthroscopic hip surgery next Friday, which will end his 2026 season, according to Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic. Buxton will finally go under the knife for a hip impingement that put him on the injured list three separate times during the second half of the year. The most recent occurrence put him on the shelf in late August, and he will now officially be a drop candidate in redraft fantasy baseball leagues. The 32-year-old veteran had an excellent first half of the season when he was healthy, slashing .271/.328/.575 with 25 home runs, 45 RBI, 57 runs scored, and seven stolen bases in 75 games played. But he ended up playing only 18 second-half games due to his hip, and he hit a lowly .172/.274/.203 with zero homers, one RBI, seven walks, and 17 strikeouts. Buxton should be fully recovered in time for spring training in 2027, but his injury-plagued second half in 2026 reminds everyone that while he still has power upside, the former first-rounder will be a major injury risk.
Source: The Athletic - Aaron Gleeman
Source: The Athletic - Aaron Gleeman