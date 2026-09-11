Ryan O'Hearn Returns From Injured List on Friday
Ryan O'Hearn (quadriceps) from the 10-day injured list. Although O'Hearn is back for the start of the team's weekend series in Chicago against the division-rival Cubs, he is not in the team's starting lineup on Friday against Cubs left-hander Shota Imanaga. The 33-year-old veteran should be back in the lineup for the first time since late July for Game 2 of the series at Wrigley Field on Saturday. He went 1-for-7 with a double in two minor-league rehab games with Triple-A Indianapolis and will be hoping to pick up where he left off with the Pirates. In his first year in the Steel City in 2026, O'Hearn has slashed .270/.334/.454 with a .788 OPS, a career-high-tying 17 home runs, 69 RBI, 54 runs scored, and a stolen base in 96 games across 398 plate appearances. He has been pretty mediocre against left-handers, though, hitting .223 (25-for-112) against them with only four of his 17 home runs in 124 plate appearances. Against righties, though, he could be a nice asset for fantasy managers in deeper leagues to close out the season.
Source: Pittsburgh Pirates
Source: Pittsburgh Pirates