Kyle Schwarber Remains an Elite Power Source Amid Current HR Binge
Kyle Schwarber has been one of the best power hitters in all of baseball once again in 2026, hitting .241/.355/.527 with 44 home runs, 92 RBI, 88 runs scored, and three stolen bases across 632 plate appearances. The 33-year-old battled through a moderate power swoon at the end of August, but he's been red-hot to start September. Across his last 27 trips to the plate, Schwarber has logged seven hits, four home runs, nine RBI, and seven runs scored. The 33-year-old's underlying batted-ball metrics are indicative of his massive power, as he's posted a 17% barrel rate and a 49.5% hard-hit rate on the year. Heading into the final few weeks of the regular season, Schwarber remains an elite source of power for fantasy managers.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller