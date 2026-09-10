Jake Tonges Ruled Out For the Remainder of the Game Thursday
Jake Tonges (knee), has officially been ruled out of Thursday's contest against the Rams. Tonges had to be helped off the field in the second quarter and was ruled out shortly afterward. Prior to exiting, Tonges did not see any targets in the passing game. Luke Farrell is the likeliest candidate to step up into the two tight end sets for the 49ers, behind superstar George Kittle. Fantasy Managers rostering Tonges as a handcuff option will want to monitor his situation over the next few days.
Source: Matt Lively
Source: Matt Lively