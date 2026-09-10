Malik Nabers' Week 1 Workload Comes Down to his Decision
Malik Nabers (knee) said, "It's my career, and it's my body. If a pitch count is in the conversation, then I would lead that conversation. That decision would be on me," per SNY Giants. The 23-year-old former sixth overall pick from LSU suffered a torn ACL and meniscus in Week 4 of last year, but he avoided the Physically Unable to Perform list to begin training camp and has put in two full practices so far this week, leading us to believe that he will be active on Sunday night without any real playing-time restrictions. Fantasy managers playing it safe may want to consider Nabers more of a low-end WR2 than an upside WR1 candidate to begin the year, but if you drafted him, you should be starting him this weekend in a marquee matchup in primetime. The Louisiana native showed his high-end WR1 upside as a rookie, catching 109 passes for 1,204 yards and seven scores in 15 games.
Source: SNY Giants
Source: SNY Giants