Packers to Lean on Three Starting Wide Receivers
Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, and Matthew Golden -- this year, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. "We need them out there for as many plays as humanly possible," LaFleur said. It is a different tone for the Packers' offense than in years past, and it makes sense, with both Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks now gone. Behind Watson, Reed, and Golden, Green Bay's receiving corps takes a steep drop to Bo Melton, Skyy Moore, and undrafted free agent Michael J. Sturdivant. Watson has the most fantasy upside of the group because of his big-play ability, but past injury concerns make him more of a boom/bust WR2 for fantasy managers. Reed has shown a nose for the end zone, but he, too, has missed valuable time due to injuries early in his career. Golden could be the X factor for both the Packers and fantasy managers. The former first-rounder did not really get going as a rookie until later in the year, but he has the skills and opportunity for a Year 2 breakout.
Source: The Athletic - Matt Schneidman
Source: The Athletic - Matt Schneidman