Hawks Promote Peter Dinwiddie to Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations

Sep 8, 2026, 9:15 PM ET
The Atlanta Hawks have promoted Peter Dinwiddie to executive vice president of basketball operations, added Tim Bontemps as a strategic adviser, and elevated Maxwell Kupchak to director of cap strategy and player personnel. Dinwiddie, who previously held the same title in Philadelphia, becomes a leading voice under president of basketball operations Onsi Saleh after Bryson Graham left for Chicago. The fantasy angle is roster clarity. Atlanta still has 17 standard contracts and must get to 15 before opening night, with Corey Kispert
, Buddy Hield
, Devin Carter
, Mouhamed Gueye
, and Ryan Nembhard
all potential roster-crunch names. Kupchak's expanded cap role also matters with Onyeka Okongwu
extension-eligible on Oct. 1. Any consolidation move would sharpen the rotation behind Jalen Johnson
, Nickeil Alexander-Walker
, and Dyson Daniels
.--Brian DailisanSource: Michael Scotto