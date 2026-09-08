Christian McCaffrey Avoids 49ers Injury Report Ahead of Week 1
Christian McCaffrey is not among the players listed on the injury report ahead of his team's season opener against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday. McCaffrey's participation in training camp was limited due to undisclosed tightness, but it appears he is fully ready to go ahead of Week 1. The star running back led the NFL with 413 touches in 2025, so San Francisco may simply have been taking every available precaution to limit his workload over the summer. The ability to stay healthy throughout the entire season remains a concern for McCaffrey, who is entering his age-30 campaign and has missed 10 games or more in three of his nine career NFL seasons. Still, McCaffrey looks to be healthy entering 2026, and he remains a high-end RB1 option for fantasy managers as long as he is on the field.
Source: Associated Press - Josh Dubow
Source: Associated Press - Josh Dubow