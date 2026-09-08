Terrance Ferguson is Not Listed on Injury Report
Terrance Ferguson is not listed on the injury report ahead of Thursday's game against the San Francisco 49ers, Josh Dobow reports. Ferguson is ready to go after being sidelined during recent practices due to an ongoing soreness issue. The 23-year-old is one of the more intriguing tight end stashes this upcoming season. The Rams used a second-round pick on Ferguson during the 2025 draft. He saw limited usage last season, but is expected to take a step forward in 2026. The Rams do have a handful of options at tight end, but Ferguson is looking like the best of the bunch. He could pay off big time for fantasy managers if they're willing to be patient with him
Source: Josh Dubow
Source: Josh Dubow