Taj Gibson Sent to Pelicans
Taj Gibson and guard/forward AJ Johnson to the New Orleans Pelicans for Jordan Hawkins, Micah Peavy, a future second-round pick, and a future second-round pick swap, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. Gibson appears to be salary ballast in the deal, though there is no firm report yet that New Orleans will waive him. The 41-year-old appeared in 10 games for Memphis last season after signing in February, averaging 3.4 points and 2.7 rebounds in 9.7 minutes. He has played more than 1,000 regular-season games across eight franchises, but his recent value has been tied to leadership rather than rotation minutes. Whether he sticks in New Orleans or returns to the open market, Gibson carries no fantasy appeal.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania