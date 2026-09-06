Cardinals Expected to Ease Jeremiyah Love Back Into the Offense
Jeremiyah Love (ankle) back into the offense, according to Donnie Druin of Sports Illustrated. Love suffered a high-ankle sprain during the Cardinals' preseason opener, putting his status for Week 1 up in the air. Druin expects that Love will be active, but that the Cardinals will lean on Tyler Allgeier more than the rookie during the regular-season opener on Sept. 13. This makes sense from both an injury and developmental standpoint. There's no need to rush Love back to a full workload before he's ready, especially since Allgeier has proven that he can be a lead back in the NFL. The Cardinals are taking it week by week with Love, but we wouldn't even be surprised if Allgeier gets a few starts before Love gets back up to full speed. Love is a high-end RB2 in fantasy leagues this season, but we'd be hesitant to start him for at least the first week or two. Meanwhile, Allgeier is more of a handcuff long-term, but he should get onto the RB2 radar for the first game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Source: Donnie Druin
Source: Donnie Druin