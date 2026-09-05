Puka Nacua "Making Good Progress"
Puka Nacua (groin) is "making good progress," according to Sarah Barshop of ESPN. "Been hitting some high-speed yards at a really good clip with Reggie [Scott] and his group," McVay said. "And when we get back out there, it'll be fun to have him." The 25-year-old has been dealing with a psoas injury in his groin, and although his status for the Week 1 game in Australia against the division-rival San Francisco 49ers is up in the air, it looks like Nacua is heading in the right direction and should be active to kick off the regular season. Fantasy managers will have a better idea of Nacua's Week 1 status when the Rams begin to release their official practice reports on Monday. Nacua's groin injury should not cause fantasy managers to avoid him as a top-tier wideout in the first rounds of drafts this weekend. The two-time Pro Bowler and first-team All-Pro last year had a career-high 1,715 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in 16 regular-season games last year, leading the NFL with 129 receptions. In a Rams offense that is as explosive as any, Nacua is RotoBaller's No. 2 fantasy wideout, behind only Ja'Marr Chase.
Source: ESPN.com - Sarah Barshop
Source: ESPN.com - Sarah Barshop