Tyler Allgeier a Top Running Back Target in the Later Rounds
Tyler Allgeier should take on a larger role early in the season, making him a very appealing late-round target for fantasy managers in 2026. Rookie Jeremiyah Love (ankle) is at risk of missing a few weeks and James Conner (foot) will open the year on injured reserve, leaving Allgeier in line to start at running back in Week 1. The ex-Falcons ball-carrier has a track record of producing on the ground and through the air, giving him upside in all league formats, from standard to full-PPR. Over the course of the full season, he ranks as RotoBaller's overall RB48. However, for Week 1, he should break into the top-25 range. Managers looking for him to step into the RB3/flex role in their lineup can currently get him at an ADP of 140.7 (RB44) in fantasy drafts.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller