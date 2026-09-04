Jordyn Tyson's Redraft Value Fading Amidst Injury Concerns
Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) was initially expected to play a significant role in his team's offense as a rookie. However, the 22-year-old suffered a hamstring injury during training camp that will cause him to start the year on Injured Reserve and could be serious enough to keep him out longer than the mandatory four games. Tyson's hamstring issue is made a bit more concerning by the fact that he also suffered two separate hamstring injuries that caused him to miss time during his final collegiate season at Arizona State. Even when he is eventually cleared to return, it could take Tyson a while to be fully integrated into the New Orleans offense. The young wideout remains a high-upside prospect in dynasty formats, but his redraft value is highly questionable ahead of 2026.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller