Cowboys Could be Mindful of Javonte Williams' Workload
Javonte Williams enjoyed a career year in 2025 in his first year in Dallas, carrying the ball 252 times for 1,201 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns in 16 starts. He added 35 receptions on 51 targets for 137 yards and another two touchdowns as a receiver. The Cowboys and fantasy managers are expecting something similar for an encore in 2026 behind a strong offensive line. However, The Dallas Morning News' Joseph Hoyt reports that the Cowboys mentioned that they "wanted to be conscientious of the tread he was putting on his tires." Hoyt thinks that Williams getting back to the 252-carry mark from a year ago "feels like a stretch," and Dallas could lean more on No. 2 back Malik Davis. Still, Hoyt has Williams projected for another 1,000-yard season with nine rushing touchdowns on 215 carries. Fantasy managers selecting Williams as a low-end RB1/high-end RB2 would be fine with that final stat line. RotoBaller currently has the former Denver Broncos RB ranked as the No. 12 overall option at his position.
Source: The Dallas Morning News - Joseph Hoyt
Source: The Dallas Morning News - Joseph Hoyt