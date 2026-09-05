Jordan Mason Turning Heads In Vikings Training Camp
Jordan Mason has had a great training camp, so much so that he was reportedly listed as a co-starter with Aaron Jones at running back on the team's first unofficial depth chart, according to Rob Kleifield of the Vikings' official site. Mason had a productive season for the Vikings in 2025 with 159 carries for 758 yards and six touchdowns. He averaged 4.8 yards per carry and also caught 14 passes for 51 yards. Mason played in 16 games last season, carving out a nice role even with Aaron Jones on the team. At 5-foot-11 and 230 pounds, Mason is a big-time presence in the backfield and looks like a nice between-the-tackles runner, while Jones could feature more on the passing downs. While he will likely continue to split carries, Mason still could be a good late-round draft pick.
Source: Rob Kleifield, Vikings.com
Source: Rob Kleifield, Vikings.com