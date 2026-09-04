Grant Nelson Returns to Brooklyn on a Two-Way Deal
Grant Nelson, agent Max Wiepking told Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. The 24-year-old fills Brooklyn's final two-way slot alongside Chaney Johnson and Tyler Bilodeau after spending last season between Long Island and Brooklyn. Nelson (knee) had his season cut short by patellar tendinitis after a February 10-day call-up in which he totaled 17 points, six rebounds, and five assists across four games. He earned that look by averaging 11.1 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 19.3 minutes for Long Island while shooting 54.9 percent from the field. With Julius Randle, Day'Ron Sharpe, Moritz Wagner, Danny Wolf, and Noah Clowney in the frontcourt mix, Nelson is more of a developmental big than a fantasy target.
Source: Michael Scotto
Source: Michael Scotto