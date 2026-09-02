Shohei Ohtani Might Not Pitch Again in 2026
Shohei Ohtani (knee, biceps) will make another appearance as a pitcher after having ongoing issues with his knee and biceps, and president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman was non-committal when asked if the Dodgers could reach a point where they would shut Ohtani down entirely as a pitcher, according to Jack Harris of The California Post. Ohtani has not started a game on the mound for L.A. since July 3 due to repeated setbacks. "His value offensively is hugely important," manager Dave Roberts noted. "So if throwing potentially cuts into that, that's not worth the squeeze." The skipper said the four-time MVP is not expected to start a game for at least the next week, and his chances of getting built back up to make full-length starts in the playoffs are slim. Friedman continues to hold out hope that the 32-year-old veteran can pitch in the playoffs, but fantasy managers should not be as hopeful that Ohtani can help them in the fantasy playoffs. The six-time All-Star has been great when on the mound in 2026, going 8-2 with a 1.79 ERA (2.60 FIP) and 0.95 WHIP with 95 strikeouts and 26 walks in 85 2/3 innings across 14 starts.
Source: The California Post - Jack Harris
Source: The California Post - Jack Harris