MLB Players Suggest Lengthy Lockout is Possible

Sep 2, 2026, 11:22 AM ET

In a recent ESPN article in which several MLB players provided anonymous responses to questions about ongoing labor negotiations with the league, many suggested that a lengthy lockout could be possible, if not likely. With MLB's current Collective Bargaining Agreement set to expire in early December, both the league and the Players Association are gearing up for what many expect to be a hotly contested labor dispute. The league has publicly agitated for drastic changes such as the introduction of a salary cap, which the Players Association has historically staunchly opposed. While the players surveyed by ESPN uniformly expressed hope that a potential lockout would not result in missed games in 2027, many state that missed games are a definite possibility. In 2022, when the current CBA was agreed to, the league pushed Opening Day back from March 31 to April 7 but still maintained a 162-game regular season.