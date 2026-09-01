Edwin Diaz Approaching a Rehab Assignment
Edwin Diaz (neck) will likely throw another live bullpen session in the coming week and then head out on a minor-league rehab assignment, according to Jack Harris of The California Post. Diaz has had a disaster of a 2026 season after signing as a big free-agent addition for the Blue in the offseason to serve as their primary closer. The 32-year-old Puerto Rican veteran has only appeared in 16 games and has gone 2-2 with an 11.85 ERA, 2.56 WHIP, seven saves, 19 strikeouts, and 10 walks in 13 2/3 innings pitched. The three-time All-Star has not looked like himself at all and missed most of the season after having surgery to remove loose bodies from his right elbow. It is believed that Diaz's elbow and neck issues stem from a lowered arm slot this year. When Diaz is reinstated from the 15-day injured list, he is expected to be eased back in lower-leverage situations, which means fantasy managers should not expect much from him the rest of the way. Lefty Tanner Scott is the closer to roster in fantasy leagues to close out the 2026 campaign.
Source: The California Post - Jack Harris
Source: The California Post - Jack Harris