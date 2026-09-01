Adley Rutschman Out With Ongoing Elbow Injury
Adley Rutschman's (elbow) hyperextended elbow is still an issue and probably will be for the rest of the season, according to Tim Healey of The Boston Globe. Rutschman is out of the starting lineup on Tuesday for the second day in a row against the visiting Seattle Mariners as a result. Connor Wong will do the catching for right-handed rookie Jedixson Paez and will bat ninth against Mariners right-hander Bryan Woo. Rutschman hyperextended his elbow on a swing last week and missed two games. It does not sound like it is an injured list situation for the 28-year-old switch-hitter, but it is not going to help him get back on track offensively to close out what has been a frustrating 2026 campaign for the former first overall pick. Since joining the BoSox from the Orioles at the trade deadline, the three-time All-Star has gone just 9-for-53 (.170) at the plate with a homer, a double, four RBI, five runs scored, six walks, and 15 strikeouts in 15 games played. Overall, he is slashing a disappointing .237/.318/.400 with a .718 OPS, nine homers, 51 RBI, and 35 runs scored in 82 total games.
Source: The Boston Globe - Tim Healey
Source: The Boston Globe - Tim Healey