Jeremiyah Love "Progressing Really Well" Toward Playing in Week 1
Jeremiyah Love (ankle) is "progressing really well" toward playing in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers after taking another step on Sunday, according to Josh Weinfuss of ESPN. LaFleur said Love was set to take another step forward on Monday. The third overall pick out of Notre Dame suffered a high-ankle sprain in the preseason earlier in August, putting his availability for the 2026 regular-season opener in question. Although Love is heading in the right direction, fantasy managers may want to prepare for a limited workload in his NFL debut in the regular season against the Bolts if he is not quite 100%. Trey Benson (knee) is out for the year, and veteran James Conner (foot) is starting on Injured Reserve, but Tyler Allgeier figures to be the Cardinals' lead ball-carrier in Week 1, potentially even if Love is active. Love has clear three-down abilities and a future as a bell-cow back in the NFL, but the Cardinals are expected to ease him into his rookie season. RotoBaller currently has the 21-year-old ranked as the RB18, right behind the Chicago Bears' D'Andre Swift.
Source: ESPN.com - Josh Weinfuss
Source: ESPN.com - Josh Weinfuss