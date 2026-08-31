Kyler Murray Could Be Poised for Resurgent Season in Minnesota
Kyler Murray is looking to revitalize his career. A foot injury limited the 29-year-old to just five games in 2025, his final season with the Arizona Cardinals after they selected him first overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. Murray's performance also suffered even before the injury, as he was averaging a career-low 6.0 yards per pass attempt. However, Murray has been named the starting quarterback in Minnesota, and he appears to be in an ideal spot for a resurgent season. Vikings head coach and play-caller Kevin O'Connell has helped maximize the play of multiple different veteran quarterbacks, and Minnesota has one of the top wide receiving corps in the NFL between Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and Jauan Jennings. Murray has been a dangerous dual-threat quarterback as recently as the 2024 season, when he recorded 3,851 passing yards, 572 rushing yards, and 26 total touchdowns across 17 games. At his current redraft ADP of QB16, Murray carries sleeper appeal into 2026.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller