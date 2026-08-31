Carson Wentz Locked In as Vikings' No. 2 Quarterback
Carson Wentz is locked into the No. 2 role for now with J.J. McCarthy expected to miss multiple weeks because of an ankle injury. Kyler Murray was already named Minnesota's starter, leaving Wentz and Max Brosmer as the healthy quarterbacks behind him while McCarthy recovers. Wentz was making a strong case for the backup job even before the injury. He started Friday's preseason finale against Denver and completed three of four passes for 15 yards over two series. The 33-year-old also has recent experience stepping in for Minnesota, starting five games last season and throwing for 1,216 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions before a left shoulder injury ended his year. The Vikings haven't formally announced a new depth chart, but there isn't much uncertainty about who would enter first if Murray were forced out of a game. Wentz is back in the primary backup role for the opening weeks.
Source: Adam Schefter
Source: Adam Schefter