Jalen Coker has Prime Path to 2026 Breakout
Jalen Coker was a sleeper receiver for a breakout in 2025, but he managed to play in only 11 games for the second straight season due to injuries, finishing with 33 receptions for 394 yards and three touchdowns on 43 targets in his second year in the NFL. The 24-year-old former undrafted free agent from Holy Cross is once again set up for a potential breakout season in 2026 if he can finally play a full year in his third NFL campaign. The Panthers cut receivers David Moore and Ja'Seem Reed on roster cutdown day on Sunday, giving Coker even less competition for targets. He is Carolina's clear WR2 behind Tetairoa McMillan and could be an excellent late-round value pick in upcoming fantasy football drafts. Coker is currently ranked as the WR51 at RotoBaller. In the final eight regular-season games last year, Coker caught 29 passes for 349 yards and three touchdowns before catching nine passes for 134 yards and a touchdown on 12 targets in the wild-card loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Do not forget about Coker as you build your WR depth.
Source: Pro Football Reference
Source: Pro Football Reference