Another Healthy Season Could Cement Chris Olave's Place Among the Fantasy Elite
Chris Olave out of the final game of the year and prevented him from completing his first 17-game season, his health and availability were major storylines of what would become a career-year and a WR6 finish. While his frightening history of concussions hasn't suddenly gone away, seeing Olave at his peak for a full season has made him an easier click in the early rounds of 2026 drafts, particularly after the way he finished the year with rookie Tyler Shough under center. Shough took over as starter in Week 9, and after a week of adjustment, Olave was the WR2 on a points per game basis from Week 10 through the end of the year, trailing only Puka Nacua. With first-round pick Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) slated to miss at least the first four games of his rookie season after starting the year on injured reserve, Olave could again be hyper-targeted in one of the league's most high-volume, up-tempo offenses, making him a potential week-winner to begin the season. At RotoBaller's WR11, there is still considerable injury concern baked into his profile, but for the risk-tolerant, he is capable of providing WR1 upside while often found closer to a WR2 cost.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller