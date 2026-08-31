Mike Evans the Ultimate Boom-or-Bust Pick in 2026
Mike Evans (groin) could ultimately prove to be the biggest boom-or-bust pick in 2026 drafts. Already struggling through availability concerns before a game has even been played, the six-time Pro Bowler is 33 years old and has missed 12 games over the past two seasons. When on the field, however, he remains a dominator, particularly in the way it's easy to envision him being used by the 49ers. Operating with a fullback on the field more than any other team over the past two seasons, two-receiver sets have become a staple of Kyle Shanahan's offense, and since 2022, Evans has earned 2.97 yards per route run with fewer than three receivers on the field, a number that would have ranked third in the league among qualified receivers last year. Evans also remains a significant scoring threat for an offense that made the eighth most red zone trips in the league in 2025. Despite true WR1 upside, Evans' warranted health concerns have pushed him to WR28 by current ADP, putting him into a range of the draft that makes it slightly easier to overlook his obvious red flags, as when healthy he should help decide matchups.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller