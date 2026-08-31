Christian Kirk to Open Season on Injured Reserve
Christian Kirk (calf) was placed on injured reserve ahead of Sunday's 53-man roster deadline, according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports. Kirk injured his hamstring in late July and wasn't able to play in any of the 49ers' preseason games. Now, he'll also miss at least four regular-season games before being eligible to return starting in Week 5 against the Seattle Seahawks. Wide receiver injuries are nothing new for the Niners, who already placed Ricky Pearsall (knee) on season-ending IR. The injuries to Kirk and Pearsall should pave the way for De'Zhaun Stribling (shoulder) to open the year as the No. 2 wide receiver alongside Mike Evans. Kirk will presumably slot into the second or third receiver spot when he's healthy enough to play again.
Source: Matt Maiocco
Source: Matt Maiocco