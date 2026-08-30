Jalin Hyatt Waived by the New York Giants
Jalin Hyatt, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz. Hyatt had a very high ceiling coming out of college at Tennessee. During his final season at school, he won the Biletnikoff Award, which is given to the most outstanding receiver in college football. He went on to be drafted by the Giants in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, but he never lived up to the hype. His best season came in 2023 as a rookie, when he caught 23 passes for 373 yards. He tallied just 13 catches over two years since then, and he's still searching for his first NFL touchdown. His quest for the end zone will have to continue somewhere else, as the Giants are cutting ties with him. Hyatt is the odd man out from a receiver room that features Malik Nabers, Malachi Fields, Darius Slayton, Darnell Mooney, and Odell Beckham Jr.
Source: Jordan Schultz
Source: Jordan Schultz