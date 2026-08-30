Aaron Nesmith Refines Handle in Offseason
Aaron Nesmith said he used the offseason to get healthy and tighten his ball handling, speaking Monday ahead of the Pacers Foundation Charity Softball Classic. "It was good getting a long offseason and getting the body right," Nesmith said. Injuries, including a neck issue, limited the 26-year-old to 45 games last season, and the heavier load on a 19-63 team came with efficiency costs. He averaged 13.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.9 assists while shooting 41.4 percent from the field and 37.9 percent from deep. Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles) has said he is 100 percent cleared, which should help restore cleaner looks for Nesmith. He projects to start alongside Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Pascal Siakam, and Ivica Zubac, but Kelly Oubre Jr. and Jarace Walker give Indiana enough wing depth to keep Nesmith in watch-list territory rather than locked-in fantasy value.
Source: Grant Afseth
Source: Grant Afseth