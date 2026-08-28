Yves Missi Posts 24 Points, Four Blocks for Cameroon
Yves Missi scored 24 points in Cameroon's 78-62 win over Nigeria on Thursday in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 African Qualifiers. The 22-year-old went 9-for-13 from the field and 6-for-8 at the line while adding nine rebounds, two steals, and four blocks in Rades, Tunisia. That free-throw line is worth noting after Missi shot just 55.9 percent at the stripe last season, which remains the biggest drag on his category profile. His NBA role shrank in 2025-26, when he averaged 5.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.5 blocks in 19.7 minutes across 66 games with 14 starts. Jamahl Mosley now inherits a center mix that includes Derik Queen, Karlo Matkovic, and DeAndre Jordan, so Missi still has work to do. New Orleans reportedly turned away trade interest in him, at least keeping his path tied to the Pelicans' in-house competition.
Source: Keith Smith
Source: Keith Smith