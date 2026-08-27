Jerome Myles No Longer with Texas A&M
Source: On3
Aug 27, 2026, 3:37 PM ETFormer five-star wide receiver Jerome Myles is no longer with Texas A&M, per head coach Mike Elko. Myles missed his entire freshman season with a knee injury and was set to potentially earn a rotational role in the deep receiving room. Myles is no longer with the team due to "personal reasons." The class of 2025 five-star will likely have to sit out this season before attempting to find a new home for the 2027 season.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
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