Wan'Dale Robinson Being Evaluated for a Concussion
Wan'Dale Robinson (head) is being evaluated for a concussion, according to Turron Davenport of ESPN. Robinson walked into the building on his own after a hit during joint practice with the Chicago Bears on Wednesday on what Saleh called a cheap shot. It is good news that Robinson was able to walk off the field under his own power, but if he lands in the league's concussion protocol, he could be questionable to play in the Week 1 regular-season opener in early September. The 25-year-old former second-rounder by the New York Giants in 2022 from Kentucky had his first 1,000-yard season in 2025 on 92 receptions in 16 games, and he signed with the Titans in the offseason to reunite with former Giants head coach Brian Daboll (now Tennessee's offensive coordinator). Robinson is expected to be a big part of the Titans' passing attack this year and could lead them in targets if he stays healthy. If he is diagnosed with a concussion and misses Week 1 against the New York Jets, rookie first-rounder Carnell Tate and Calvin Ridley would be the top two pass-catchers, with second-year wideouts Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike being forced into larger roles. Stay tuned for more details on Robinson's injury.
Source: ESPN.com - Turron Davenport
Source: ESPN.com - Turron Davenport